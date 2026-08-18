Coimbatore Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Coimbatore Medical College's NEET UG 2026 admission process will soon begin, with Round 1 ranks expected by August 19. Candidates can check expected and previous years' cutoff ranks for MBBS under All India Quota to estimate their admission chances.
NEET UG 2026: Admission to Coimbatore Medical College based on the NEET UG cutoff ranks will begin soon. After the release of Round 1 opening and closing ranks released by the Medical Councelling Committe, candiates can figure out the seat allocation as per their scores.
The last day for seat locking is on 18 August 2026, and the Round 1 ranks are expected to be released by 19 August 2026. In the meantime, candidates can estimate their admission possibilities to medical college in Coimbatore, on All India Quota based on the previous year opening and closing ranks. To help candidates get clarity before the official release of cutoff ranks, we have also provided expected NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks for Round 1 to predict the MBBS seat allocation at Coimbatore college.
Coimbatore Medical College Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected opening and closing rank for admission to MBBS under All India quota from the table shared below. The table offers category-wise distribution of ranks for students to evaluate the admission options during the Round 1 seat allocation.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
673
|
3237
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
1962
|
3808
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
13811
|
15747
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
13392
|
24118
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
88355
|
103716
Coimbatore Medical College Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
The previous year opening and closing ranks shared below will offer a clear insight into the last years closing ranks. Based on this candidates can predict the admission range for Coimbatore Medical College.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
673
|
3237
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
1962
|
3808
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
13811
|
15747
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
13392
|
24118
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
88355
|
103716
Coimbatore Medical College Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the year 2024 Round 1 cutoff ranks, the admission began at 2941 and closed at 3536 rank for general category admission. Other category candidates can check the detailed table shared below.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
2941
|
3536
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
2334
|
4434
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
8447
|
12278
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
15787
|
41257
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
36643
|
67752
Coimbatore Medical College Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table offers Round 1 cutoff ranks for the year 2023. Candidates looking for admission to Coimbatore Medical College can review the previous year table to anlayse the caetgory-wise competition and seat allocation range during the first round.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
689
|
3936
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
2665
|
6018
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
10777
|
11481
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
25573
|
46511
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
73838
|
94465
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.