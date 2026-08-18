Coimbatore Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Admission to Coimbatore Medical College based on the NEET UG cutoff ranks will begin soon. After the release of Round 1 opening and closing ranks released by the Medical Councelling Committe, candiates can figure out the seat allocation as per their scores.

The last day for seat locking is on 18 August 2026, and the Round 1 ranks are expected to be released by 19 August 2026. In the meantime, candidates can estimate their admission possibilities to medical college in Coimbatore, on All India Quota based on the previous year opening and closing ranks. To help candidates get clarity before the official release of cutoff ranks, we have also provided expected NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks for Round 1 to predict the MBBS seat allocation at Coimbatore college.