Top 5 Govt jobs of the Day - 11 October 2021: Opportunity for 10th to Graduate above, Check Latest Govt Jobs Here

Check Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 11 October 2021 here. Also check eligibility, selection criteria, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 October 2021 includes lucrative jobs from renowned organisations like Goa Forest Department, State Bank of India, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Delhi, Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, Union Public Commission.

The above organisations have published Notification for recruitment to the various posts like Security Guard, Driver, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Technician B and Scientific Assistant, Peon/MTS, Steno, Data Processing Assistant, Private Secretary, Senior Grade, Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade and others in different departments.

As far as educational qualification is concerned, candidates with 10th/12th/Graduate/BE/B.Tech/Diploma/Post Graduate/MCA, M.Sc qualification can apply for the above posts. In this article, we are giving you brief information about all the recruitments that came out today. Along with this, you can get detailed information related to the notification by clicking on the provided hyperlink. Let’s have a look.

AMD Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Atomic Minerals Exploration and Research (AMD) has issued a notice for the recruitment of Security Guard, Driver, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Technician B and Scientific Assistant B in employment newspaper dated 09 to 15 October 2021. Online applications are invited from 09 October 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can submit AMD online application at amd.gov.in on or before 24 October 2021.

For Reference: AMD Recruitment 2021 for 124 UDC, Security Guard, and Other Posts Across India @amd.gov.in

Goa Forest Department Recruitment 2021: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Forest Department, Government of Goa is seeking a job opportunity for Junior Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk, Peon/ Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Animal Attendant, Mali, Room Bearer and Mess Servant in its different departments. Interested candidates possessing the required eligibility criteria can fill the prescribed Application Form along with Declaration through online mode from 13 October 2021 onwards at cbes.goa.gov.in. The last date of submitting the online application is 11 November 2021.

For Reference: Goa Forest Department Recruitment 2021 for Jr Steno, LDC, Peon/MTS and Other Posts, Apply @cbes.goa.gov.in

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (SO). Registration has started on sbi.co.in. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on or before 18 October 2021. A total of 606 vacancies will be filled including Manager, Deputy Manager, Executive, Relation Manager, Customer Relationship Executive, Investment Officer and Central Research Team posts. Candidates can check SBI SO Notification and SBI SO Online Application link in the provided article below:

For Reference: SBI SO Recruitment 2021: 616 Vacancies for CRE, Manager and Other Posts @sbi.co.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification for recruitment to the posts of Data Processing Assistant, Private Secretary, Senior Grade, Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade and Youth Officer. The online application link is available at upsc.gov.in till 28 October 2021. Interested candidates who want to apply for above-mentioned posts can check more details related to UPSC Vacancy 2021 like vacancy-break up, educational qualification and other information in the provided hyperlink.

For Reference: UPSC Recruitment 2021 for Senior Grade, Junior Time Scale Grade and Other Posts @upsc.gov.in

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Delhi Recruitment 2021: Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Tax Assistant, Stenographer Gr-II, Havaldar and Multi Tasking Staff under Sports Quota in the employment newspaper dated 09 October 2021. Interested candidates can submit their applications till 9 October 2021.

For Reference: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Delhi Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Tax Assistant, Steno & Havaldar