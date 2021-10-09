Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Delhi Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Tax Assistant, Steno & Havaldar

Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is hiring Tax Assistant, Stenographer Gr-II, Havaldar and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Check Details Here.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Delhi Recruitment 2021: Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has published a notification for recruitment to the post of f Tax Assistant, Stenographer Gr-II, Havaldar and Multi Tasking Staff under Sports Quota in the employment newspaper dated 09 October 2021.

Eligible and interested sportsperson can apply offline on or before 05 November 2021. The recruitment shall be done for Cricket (Male)/ Hockey (Male)/ Football (Male)/ Swimming 200 Mtrs. freestyle (Male/Female)/ Athletics 200 Mtrs.(Male/Female)/ Badminton singles (Male/Female)

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Delhi Notification Download

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 05 November 2021 upto 6 PM

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Delhi Vacancy Details

Tax Assistant - 10

Stenographer Gr-II - 01

Havaldar - 10

M.T.S - 03

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Delhi Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Tax Assistant - Degrees from the recognized University or equivalent. Should have basic knowledge in the use of computer applications. Should possess a data entry speed of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour.

Stenographer Gr-II - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Skill test norms Dictation : 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription : 50 minutes (English): or 65 minutes (Hindi) : (On Computer)

Havaldar - Matriculation or equivalent from any recognized Board.

M.T.S - 10th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Sports Qualification :

Sportspersons should who have won medals/ represented in the following mentioned events:-

The Country in an International Competition with the clearance of the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports.

State/U.T in the Senior or Junior level National Championships organized by the national Sports Federations recognized by Deptt. of Youth Affairs & Sports or National Games organized by Indian Olympics Association. (iii) University in the inter University in an Inter-University Competition conducted by Association of Indian Universities/ Inter-university sports board.

State Schools team in national sports/games for schools conducted by All-India School Games Federation.

Awarded National Award in physical efficiency under the National Physical Drive.

How to Apply for Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Delhi Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application to “The Additional Director (Cadre), Directorate General of Performance Management, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Room No.510, 5th floor, Drum Shape Building, IP Bhawan, IP Estate, New Delhi-110002”latest by 05 November 2021.