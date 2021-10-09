AMD Recruitment 2021 for 124 UDC, Security Guard, and Other Posts Across India @amd.gov.in

AMD Recruitment 2021 Notification: Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research (AMD) has released a notice for recruiting Security Guard, Driver, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Technician B and Scientific Assistant B in the employment newspaper dated 09 to 15 October 2021. Online Applications are invited from today i.e. 09 October 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can submit AMD Online Application on or before 24 October 2021 on amd.gov.in.

Candidates should note that they are liable to be posted for field and/or laboratory work in any one of the Regions with Headquarters at New Delhi, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Jamshedpur, Shillong, Jaipur and Hyderabad or in its sectional offices located at Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram or any of the field units located anywhere in India or any other Centre to be established by the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research (AMD) in future or in any of the Constituent Units of the Department of Atomic Energy in India.

A total of 124 vacancies have been notified by the organization. More details such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, salary, application details are given below:

AMD Notification

AMD Online Application

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 09 October 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 24 October 2021

AMD Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 124

Scientific Assistant-B (Physics) - 4

Scientific Assistant-B (Chemistry) - 5

Scientific Assistant-B (Geology) - 14

Scientific Assistant-B (Electronics/ Instrumentation) - 2

Scientific Assistant-B [Computer Science/Information Technology (IT)] - 9

Scientific Assistant-B (Electrical) - 1

Scientific Assistant-B (Civil) - 1

Technician-B (Physics/Electronics/ Instrumentation) - 4

Technician-B (Laboratory) - 14

Technician-B (Plumber) - 1

Technician-B (Binding) - 1

Technician-B (Printing) - 1

Technician-B (Drilling) - 20

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - 16

Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 13

Security Guard - 18

AMD Salary:

Scientific Assistant-B - Rs. 35,400/-



Technician - Rs. 21,700/-

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - Rs. 25,500/-

Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Rs. 19,000/-

Security Guard - Rs. 18,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for AMD UDC, Security Guard, and Other Posts



Educational Qualification:

Scientific Assistant-B - Diploma in Civil/Electrical/IT/Computer Science/Electronics/ Instrumentation Engineering with min. 60% aggregate marks OR B.Sc., with Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry with min. 60% aggregate marks (OR) B.Sc with Physics, Mathematics and Geology with min. 60% aggregate marks (OR) B.Sc (Hons) in Physics with min. 60% aggregate marks OR B.Sc with Chemistry, Geology and Physics with min. 60% aggregate marks (OR) B.Sc with Chemistry, Mathematics and Geology with min. 60% aggregate marks (OR) B.Sc (Hons) in Chemistry with min. 60% aggregate marks OR B.Sc in Geology with min. 60% aggregate marks OR B.Sc (Computer Science)/B.Sc (Electronics with Computer Science) with min. 60% aggregate marks

Technician-B - Min. 60% marks in SSC and Recognized Trade certificate (I.T.I/NCVT)

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - A Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of 50% marks.

Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10th passed and in possession of a valid driving license to drive light and heavy vehicles. Consolidated experience in driving a light and heavy vehicle for at least 3 years iv. Knowledge of motor mechanism

Security Guard - 10th Passed

Age Limit:

Scientific Assistant-B - 30 Years



Technician - 25 years

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - 27 years

Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 27 years

Security Guard - 27 years

The candidates can check detailed eligibility criteria in PDF Link.

Selection Process

Scientific Assistant-B

Written Examination Interview

Technician

Stage-1 Preliminary Test

Stage-2 Advanced Test Stage-3 Trade/Skills Test

UDC

Level-1 (Objective) Level-2 (Descriptive)

Level-1 (Written Examination) Level-2 (Driving Test)

Security Guard

Physical Endurance Test (PET) Written Test

How to Apply for AMD Recruitment 2021 for UDC, Security Guard, and Other Posts ?

Candidates can apply online from 09 October to 24 October 2021.

Application Fee: