SBI SO Recruitment 2021 for 600+ Vacancies, Apply Online for CRE, Manager and Other Posts @sbi.co.in

SBI SO Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released latest notifications for recruitment of Specialist Officer (SO) for the candidates who want to serve in the bank as Manager, Deputy Manager, Executive, Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive, Investment Officer and Central Research Team.

The registration has been already started on sbi.co.in. Eligible candidates can register n or before 18 October 2021. A total of 606 vacancies shall be filled through SBI SCO Recruitment 2021.

The candidates can check SBI SO Notification and SBI SO Online Application Link in this article below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 September 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 18 October 2021

SBI SO Vacancy Details

Specialist Cadre Officer - 616



Relationship Manager - 314

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 20

Customer Relationship Executive - 217

Investment Officer - 12

Central Research Team (Product Lead) - 2

Central research Team (Support) - 2

Manager (Marketing) - 12

Deputy Manager (Marketing) - 26

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - 1

SBI SO Salary:

Relationship Manager - Rs. 6-15 lakhs

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Rs. 10-28 lakhs

Customer Relationship Executive - Rs. 2-3 lakhs

Investment Officer - Rs. 12-18 lakhs

Central Research Team (Product Lead) - Rs. 25-45 lakhs

Central research Team (Support) - Rs. 7-10 lakhs

Manager (Marketing) - Rs. 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Deputy Manager (Marketing) - Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - Rs. 8-12 lakhs

SBI SO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Relationship Manager - Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution Post-qualification experience of minimum 3 Years.

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution 1.Post qualification experience of minimum 8 years.

Customer Relationship Executive - Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution

Investment Officer - Graduates / Post Graduates from Government recognised University or Institution. Mandatory: Certification by NISM/CWM Preferred: CA/CFP (As on 01/08/2021) Minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience as an investment advisor/counsellor/part of product team in Wealth Management organisation.

Central Research Team (Product Lead) - MBA/PGDM from recognised College/University or CA/CFA. Minimum 5 years post qualification experience in Equity Research/Products experience in Wealth Management / AMC (Mutual Funds) / Banks

Central research Team (Support) - Graduate/Post Graduate in - Commerce/Finance/Economics/Management/Mathematics/ Statistics from Government recognized University or Institution. Candidate should have post qualification experience of minimum 3 years work experience

Manager (Marketing) - Full time MBA/ PGDBM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing/ Finance from Institutes recognized / approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. Course completed through correspondence / part time will not be eligible.Minimum 5 years post qualification experience.

Deputy Manager (Marketing) - Full time MBA/ PGDBM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing/ Finance from Institutes recognized / approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. Course completed through correspondence / part time will not be eligible. Minimum 2 years post qualification experience.

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - : M.A.(History) with one optional paper in Modern Indian History (Post 1750 period) from a recognized University OR M.A. in other streams of social Sciences i. e. Anthropology, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Linguistics from recognized University OR M.Sc. in Applied / Physical Sciences from a recognized University. Minimum one-year experience.

Age Limit:

Relationship Manager - 23 to 35 years

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 28 to 40 years

Customer Relationship Executive - 20 to 35 years

Investment Officer - 28 to 40 years

Central Research Team (Product Lead) - 30 to 45 years

Central research Team (Support) - 25 to 35 years

Manager (Marketing) - 40 years

Deputy Manager (Marketing) - 35 years

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives) - 30 years

How to Apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2021 ?

Online Application invited on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI SO Notification for Wealth Management Unit

SBI SO Online Application Link for Wealth Management Unit

SBI SO Notification for Manager and Dy Manager Posts

SBI SO Online Application Link for Manager and Dy Manager Posts

SBI SO Notification for Executive Post

SBI SO Online Application Link for Executive Posts