UGC News: Online/Distance Degree Equivalent to Regular Ones

UGC News: Now, all the distance and online courses will be treated on par with the regular ones. Read Details Here.

UGC News: A big update by University Grant Commission (UGC). Now, all degrees that are obtained through distance mode or via online mode from a recognized university will be treated on par with those which are obtained through conventional or regular mode.

This decision has been taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations. According to UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain “Degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level in conformity with UGC notification on the specification of degrees, 2014 and, post-graduate diplomas awarded through open and distance learning or online mode by higher educational institutions, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding degrees and post graduate diploma offered through conventional mode.”

The changes have been made in Open and Distance Learning Programs Regulation 2020 in order to attract more foreign students and increase their admission to online courses as a number of applications from foreign students were rejected due to the expiry of their passports or non-submission of passports.

Also in the month of April, the UGC approved the academic tie-up for Indian and foreign higher education institutions to conduct dual and joint degree courses.