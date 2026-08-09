UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026: Check Paper Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

Key Points The UPSSSC AGTA mains written exam was successfully conducted on August 9, 2026.

The offline exam, held from 10 AM-12 PM, had 100 questions across 3 subjects.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2759 Group C posts; overall exam difficulty was moderate.

UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has successfully conducted the Agriculture Technical Assistant (AGTA) mains written exam today August 9, 2026. The examination was held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The test was conducted in the offline pen and paper mode which included 100 questions from 3 major subjects such as Agriculture Science & Technology, Computer and Information Technology and General Information related to Uttar Pradesh. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 2759 Group C posts. In this article Jagran Josh is providing you with the detailed exam analysis for the mains examination conducted on August 9, 2026 including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level, expected good attempts based on initial candidate feedback.

Also Read- UPSSSC AGTA Expected Cutoff 2026 UPSSSC AGTA Paper Analysis 2026 in Hindi UPSSSC AGTA Exam Pattern 2026 The UPSSSC AGTA exam pattern includes a total of 100 multiple choice questions carrying 100 marks. The test included questions from section such as Agriculture, Computer & IT concepts and General Knowledge related to Uttar Pradesh Candidates were allotted 2 hours to complete the examination. According to the official exam pattern there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks in case you give a wrong attempt. Check the pattern in the table below. Part Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Part 1 i. Crop Science 25 25 ii. Biotechnology, Plant breeding & Crop physiology 10 10 iii. Soil and Water Conservation 15 15 iv. Agriculture Extension 05 05 v. Agriculture Economics & Schemes 05 05 vi. Dairy & Animal Husbandry 05 05 Part 2 Computer and Information Technology 15 15 Part 3 General Information related to Uttar Pradesh 20 20 Total 100 100

UPSSSC AGTA Exam Timings 2026 The UPSSSC AGTA exam consists of 3 stages. Candidates would have to take part for the Preliminary Eligibility Test first; those shortlisted will appear for written test and at last document verification. The final merit list shall be prepared based on the candidate's performance in the respective stage. Check the exam timing details in the table below. UPSSSC AGTA Shift Exam Timing Reporting Timing Duration of Exam Shift 1 10 AM - 12 PM 9:00 AM 2 hours UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026 The UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026 consists of the overall difficulty level of the examination along with the subject wise difficulty and questions asked. The analysis is based on feedback shared by candidates who appeared for the exam and inputs from subject matter experts.

Candidates who have participated for the UPSSSC AGTA Exam 2026 shared mixed reviews about the paper.

According to the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate .

Questions from General Knowledge and Agriculture as per initial feedback were considered to be moderate, while some sections had questions ranging from easy to moderate. UPSSSC AGTA Exam Difficulty Level & Good Attempts The UPSSSC AGTA exam has been conducted successfully. Candidates who have taken part in the mains test can check the difficulty level of the exam shared in the table below. Subjects Number of Questions Difficulty Level Number of Good Attempts Crop Science 25 Moderate To be Updated Biotechnology, Plant breeding & Crop physiology 10 Easy to Moderate To be Updated Soil and Water Conservation 15 Moderate To be Updated Agriculture Extension 5 Easy To be Updated Agriculture Economics & Schemes 5 Moderate To be Updated Dairy & Animal Husbandry 5 Moderate to Difficult To be Updated Computer and Information Technology 15 Moderate To be Updated General Information related to Uttar Pradesh 20 Easy to Moderate with well balanced questions To be Updated Overall 100 Moderate To be Updated