UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026: Check Paper Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More
UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026: The UPSSSC AGTA Mains Exam 2026 was conducted on August 9 in a single shift. Candidates can check the detailed exam analysis, including section wise difficulty level, overall difficulty, good attempts and more from this article.
Key Points
- The UPSSSC AGTA mains written exam was successfully conducted on August 9, 2026.
- The offline exam, held from 10 AM-12 PM, had 100 questions across 3 subjects.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 2759 Group C posts; overall exam difficulty was moderate.
UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has successfully conducted the Agriculture Technical Assistant (AGTA) mains written exam today August 9, 2026. The examination was held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The test was conducted in the offline pen and paper mode which included 100 questions from 3 major subjects such as Agriculture Science & Technology, Computer and Information Technology and General Information related to Uttar Pradesh. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 2759 Group C posts.
In this article Jagran Josh is providing you with the detailed exam analysis for the mains examination conducted on August 9, 2026 including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level, expected good attempts based on initial candidate feedback.
Also Read- UPSSSC AGTA Expected Cutoff 2026
UPSSSC AGTA Paper Analysis 2026 in Hindi
UPSSSC AGTA Exam Pattern 2026
The UPSSSC AGTA exam pattern includes a total of 100 multiple choice questions carrying 100 marks. The test included questions from section such as Agriculture, Computer & IT concepts and General Knowledge related to Uttar Pradesh
Candidates were allotted 2 hours to complete the examination. According to the official exam pattern there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks in case you give a wrong attempt. Check the pattern in the table below.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Part 1
|
i. Crop Science
|
25
|
25
|
ii. Biotechnology, Plant breeding & Crop physiology
|
10
|
10
|
iii. Soil and Water Conservation
|
15
|
15
|
iv. Agriculture Extension
|
05
|
05
|
v. Agriculture Economics & Schemes
|
05
|
05
|
vi. Dairy & Animal Husbandry
|
05
|
05
|
Part 2
|
Computer and Information Technology
|
15
|
15
|
Part 3
|
General Information related to Uttar Pradesh
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
UPSSSC AGTA Exam Timings 2026
The UPSSSC AGTA exam consists of 3 stages. Candidates would have to take part for the Preliminary Eligibility Test first; those shortlisted will appear for written test and at last document verification. The final merit list shall be prepared based on the candidate's performance in the respective stage. Check the exam timing details in the table below.
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UPSSSC AGTA Shift
|
Exam Timing
|
Reporting Timing
|
Duration of Exam
|
Shift 1
|
10 AM - 12 PM
|
9:00 AM
|
2 hours
UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026
The UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026 consists of the overall difficulty level of the examination along with the subject wise difficulty and questions asked. The analysis is based on feedback shared by candidates who appeared for the exam and inputs from subject matter experts.
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Candidates who have participated for the UPSSSC AGTA Exam 2026 shared mixed reviews about the paper.
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According to the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate.
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Questions from General Knowledge and Agriculture as per initial feedback were considered to be moderate, while some sections had questions ranging from easy to moderate.
UPSSSC AGTA Exam Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
The UPSSSC AGTA exam has been conducted successfully. Candidates who have taken part in the mains test can check the difficulty level of the exam shared in the table below.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
Crop Science
|
25
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
Biotechnology, Plant breeding & Crop physiology
|
10
|
Easy to Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
Soil and Water Conservation
|
15
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
Agriculture Extension
|
5
|
Easy
|
To be Updated
|
Agriculture Economics & Schemes
|
5
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
Dairy & Animal Husbandry
|
5
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
To be Updated
|
Computer and Information Technology
|
15
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
|
General Information related to Uttar Pradesh
|
20
|
Easy to Moderate with well balanced questions
|
To be Updated
|
Overall
|
100
|
Moderate
|
To be Updated
UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026: What Next After the Main Examination?
After the Main Examination the commission will issue the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections within a specific time. Once objections are reviewed carefully, the final answer key would be released and the result will be followed soon. Those who are shortlisted will then move to Document Verification round before the final merit list is prepared
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.