UPSSSC AGTA Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Category-Wise Cutoff Marks Here
UPSSSC AGTA Cut Off 2026: The Agriculture Technical Assistant (AGTA) Main Exam 2026 was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on August 9, 2026. Check the complete article for the expected category wise cutoff.
Key Points
- UPSSSC AGTA Mains Exam 2026 was conducted on August 9, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2759 Group C vacancies.
- Candidates were shortlisted for Mains based on a PET 2025 score of 25.24.
UPSSSC AGTA Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Agriculture Technical Assistant (AGTA) Mains Exam 2026 on August 9, 2026. The examination was held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. With the examination now over, candidates who have participated in the exam are eager to know what are the expected cutoff marks that are needed to qualify. The cutoff states the minimum marks required to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates should read this complete article to check the expected category-wise cutoff based on the difficulty level of the paper, candidate performance and other factors. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2759 Group C vacancies would be filled under the Advertisement No. 06-Exam/2026.
Also Read- UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026 PDF Download Here
UPSSSC AGTA Expected Cutoff 2026
The UPSSSC AGTA Cutoff 2026 has not been declared yet. The result will be released after taking into account all stages of the recruitment process. The expected cutoff depends on various factors such as the difficulty level of the question paper, number of candidates appearing and overall performance. Based on the initial exam analysis the paper was of moderate difficulty.
Candidates should remember that the expected cutoff is an indicator and should not be treated as final qualifying marks. The official cutoff will be announced by UPSSSC after the declaration of the AGTA Mains result at upsssc.gov.in.
Also Read- UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026
UPSSSC AGTA Expected Category Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
The category wise cutoff mainly depends on the competition and the number of candidates available in each category. Based on the initial feedback and overall difficulty level of the examination, candidates can refer to the following expected cutoff range in the table given below.
|
Category
|
Expected Cutoff Marks (Out of 100)
|
General/ Unreserved
|
68-73
|
EWS
|
60-65
|
OBC
|
55-60
|
SC
|
50-55
|
ST
|
47-52
Note: These are only expected cutoff marks based on the basis of exam analysis and initial candidate feedback. The actual cutoff may differ.
UPSSSC AGTA Expected Cutoff 2026 in Hindi
UPSSSC AGTA PET Eligibility Cutoff 2026
Candidates who have appeared in Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 can check the scores which were released by UPSSSC to shortlist candidates for the mains examination. Check the table below for detailed information.
|
Particulars
|
Detail
|
Cutoff (PET 2025 score)
|
25.24 Marks
|
Candidates shortlisted
|
63,693
|
Vacancies (Advt. 06-Exam/2026)
|
2,759
Steps to Check UPSSSC AGTA Cutoff 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to check the official UPSSSC AGTA Group C Mains cutoff when released-
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Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
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The homepage will open there there you have to visit the recruitment section.
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Click on the link that states “AGTA Mains Exam 2026 result/cutoff.”
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The cutoff PDF will be displayed on your screen.
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Check the cutoff marks mentioned as per your category.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Factors Affecting UPSSSC AGTA Cutoff Marks 2026
Several factors are considered while determining the UPSSSC AGTA cutoff. These include:
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Difficulty level of the AGTA Mains question paper
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Number of candidates who appeared for the examination
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Total number of vacancies
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Category wise competition
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Overall performance of candidates
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Previous year cutoff trends
For more details and official announcements related to the UPSSSC AGTA Result 2026 or cutoff candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.