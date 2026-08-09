UPSSSC AGTA Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Category-Wise Cutoff Marks Here

UPSSSC AGTA Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the Agriculture Technical Assistant (AGTA) Mains Exam 2026 on August 9, 2026 . The examination was held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. With the examination now over, candidates who have participated in the exam are eager to know what are the expected cutoff marks that are needed to qualify. The cutoff states the minimum marks required to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates should read this complete article to check the expected category-wise cutoff based on the difficulty level of the paper, candidate performance and other factors. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2759 Group C vacancies would be filled under the Advertisement No. 06-Exam/2026.

Also Read- UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026 PDF Download Here

UPSSSC AGTA Expected Cutoff 2026

The UPSSSC AGTA Cutoff 2026 has not been declared yet. The result will be released after taking into account all stages of the recruitment process. The expected cutoff depends on various factors such as the difficulty level of the question paper, number of candidates appearing and overall performance. Based on the initial exam analysis the paper was of moderate difficulty.

Candidates should remember that the expected cutoff is an indicator and should not be treated as final qualifying marks. The official cutoff will be announced by UPSSSC after the declaration of the AGTA Mains result at upsssc.gov.in.

Also Read- UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026

UPSSSC AGTA Expected Category Wise Cutoff Marks 2026

The category wise cutoff mainly depends on the competition and the number of candidates available in each category. Based on the initial feedback and overall difficulty level of the examination, candidates can refer to the following expected cutoff range in the table given below.