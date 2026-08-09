UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026 PDF: Download Here
The UPSSSC AGTA Mains Exam 2026 was successfully conducted on August 9, 2026 across various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have participated in the exam can now download and check the UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026 PDF provided in this article and review the questions asked in the examination.
Key Points
- UPSSSC AGTA mains exam successfully conducted on August 9, 2026.
- The exam aims to fill 2759 Group C posts in the UP Agriculture Department.
- Official question papers from the August 9, 2026 exam are now downloadable.
UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has successfully conducted the Agriculture Technical Assistant (AGTA) mains exam today August 9, 2026. Questions were asked from different sections such as Agriculture & Related topics, Computer & Information Technology concepts and General Information related to Uttar Pradesh. This year a total of 2759 Group C posts would be filled in the Agriculture Department (Directorate of Agriculture) of Uttar Pradesh government.
The question papers for the offline written examination have been provided here in this article in PDF format. Candidates who have taken part in this exam can now check and download the paper PDF. These questions will help you to understand the frequently asked topics in the examination. Those who will prepare for the future UPSSSC exams can also check and analyze these papers to understand the difficulty level, question paper pattern followed by the commission.
Also Check- UPSSSC AGTA Expected Cutoff 2026
UPSSSC AGTA Exam Analysis 2026
UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026 Key Highlights
The UPSSSC AGTA examination was conducted on August 9, 2026 for 3 subjects which is further divided into multiple sub topics as per the syllabus. The exam was organized by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Check the table below for key highlights related to the AGTA recruitment process.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
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Name of the Exam
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UPSSSC AGTA Mains Exam 2026
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Total Posts
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2759
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Exam Date
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August 9, 2026
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Exam Timings
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10:00 AM To 12:00 PM
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Total Questions
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100
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Maximum Marks
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100
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Negative Marking
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0.25 Marks
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Exam Duration
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2 hours
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026 Download PDF
Candidates who have participated in the UPSSSC AGTA EXAM 2026 can now check and download the question paper. For your easier access and convenience we have provided you the official question paper PDF, which can be downloaded from the link below in the table. Check the official question paper for the exam held on August 9, 2026.
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UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026
How to Utilise UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026?
The UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026 helps candidates prepare for upcoming competitive examinations conducted by the UPSSSC. Solving the paper helps us to understand the exam pattern, question trends and important topics. Candidates can follow the tips below to to utilize these questions effectively
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Understand the Exam Pattern: The UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026 helps candidates to understand about the section wise distribution types of questions and overall paper pattern
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Focus on Important Topics: Candidates can check & analyze the questions & topics which are repetitive in nature. This will help them to focus on the important topic from the exam perspective.
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Helps in Evaluating Preparation Level: It also helps candidates to evaluate their level of preparation and analyze their subjects or topics, where they have to put in more practice.
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Improve Speed and Accuracy: Solving the question paper within the specific time limit helps us to manage time efficiently and improve accuracy while attempting questions.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.