UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026 PDF: Download Here

UPSSSC AGTA Question Paper 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has successfully conducted the Agriculture Technical Assistant (AGTA) mains exam today August 9, 2026. Questions were asked from different sections such as Agriculture & Related topics, Computer & Information Technology concepts and General Information related to Uttar Pradesh. This year a total of 2759 Group C posts would be filled in the Agriculture Department (Directorate of Agriculture) of Uttar Pradesh government.

The question papers for the offline written examination have been provided here in this article in PDF format. Candidates who have taken part in this exam can now check and download the paper PDF. These questions will help you to understand the frequently asked topics in the examination. Those who will prepare for the future UPSSSC exams can also check and analyze these papers to understand the difficulty level, question paper pattern followed by the commission.