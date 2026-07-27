UPSSSC FSL Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Download Subject Wise Topic PDF

Key Points UPSSSC released notification for 208 Scientific & Lab Assistant posts.

Online applications for UPSSSC FSL 2026 open July 27, close August 17.

Official syllabus and exam pattern for UPSSSC FSL 2026 are available.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official notification for the Scientific Assistant & Laboratory Assistant posts in the Forensic Science Laboratory Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh. Along with it the commission has also released the official syllabus and exam pattern for the on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 208 vacancies would be filled. The online applications start from today July 27, 2026 and will close on August 17, 2026. Before starting the preparation for this exam candidates must know the latest syllabus and examination pattern to know what topics must be studied. Understanding of the syllabus is very important for candidates as it helps to focus on important topics and prepare accordingly.

The UPSSSC FSL syllabus covers mainly 3 subjects such as Science & related subjects, Computer & Information Technology and General Knowledge related to the state of Uttar Pradesh. Understanding of the syllabus is essential for those who will appear in the exam. In this article, we have shared the detailed syllabus and examination pattern for the UPSSSC FSL Exam 2026. UPSSSC FSL Syllabus 2026 The UPSSSC FSL exam 2026 will be conducted in an objective type format in offline mode. The syllabus consists of 3 subjects: Science which consists of domain specific subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Forensic Science. Computer & Information Technology which tests understanding of the computer & its operations. In General Information of Uttar Pradesh, the major topics include History, Culture and Current Events. Candidates can also check and download the official syllabus given below in the table.

UPSSSC FSL Syllabus 2026 Download PDF UPSSSC FSL 2026 Exam Pattern Candidates who will appear for the upcoming UPSSSC FSL exam 2026 can check the exam pattern released by the commission below- Exams will be conducted in written pen and paper based mode, which will include 100 questions.

The total time given to complete the exam is 2 hours.

The test will be conducted in an objective type format where each question will carry one mark.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks in case of an incorrect attempt. UPSSSC FSL Syllabus 2026 Subject Wise Topics Candidates can check the subject wise topics from where the questions will be asked in the exam. Those preparing for the FSL Exam 2026 can check the detailed list of the topics given below. Part 1- Subject Related Knowledge Physics Mechanic, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Optics, Electricity and Magnetism, Electronic, Modern Physics, Radiation and Nuclear Physics, Applied Physics in Forensics, Experimental Physics and Instrumentation Chemistry Physical, Organic, Inorganic, Analytical, Forensic and Applied, Biochemistry, Environmental Chemistry and Instrumentation Biology Cell, Genetics, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Human Anatomy and Physiology, Blood and Serology, Microbiology, Immunology, Biochemistry, Forensic Biology, Ecology and Environment Mathematics Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry and Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Advanced Topics Forensic Science General Forensic Science, Crime Scene Investigation, Physical and Biological Evidence, Forensic Biology and Toxicology, Forensic Chemistry, Questioned Documents, Ballistics and Physics, Cyber and Digital Forensics Part 2- Computer & Information Technology Computer History, Introduction and Application of Computer/Technology, Internet and World Wide Web (WWW), Hardware and Software Basics, Input and Output, Important elements of Word Processing (MS-Word) and Excel Processing (MS-Excel), Operating System, Social Networking, E-Governance Digital Financial Tools and Applications Future Skills, Cyber Security Technological Development, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Internet of Things. Part 3 General information related to The State of Uttar Pradesh GK History of Uttar Pradesh, Culture, Art, Architecture, Festivals, Folk Dances, Literature, Regional Languages, Heritage, Social Customs and Tourism, Geographical Landscape and Environment, Natural Resources, Climate, Soil, Forests, Wildlife, Mines and Minerals, Economy, Agriculture, Industry, Business and Employment, Polity and Administration, Current Events and achievements of Uttar Pradesh State in various fields etc.