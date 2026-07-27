UPSSSC FSL Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Download Subject Wise Topic PDF
The UPSSSC has released FSL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2026 on its official website. Candidates who will appear for this exam can check the exam pattern, subject wise topics and preparation tips here.
Key Points
- UPSSSC released notification for 208 Scientific & Lab Assistant posts.
- Online applications for UPSSSC FSL 2026 open July 27, close August 17.
- Official syllabus and exam pattern for UPSSSC FSL 2026 are available.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official notification for the Scientific Assistant & Laboratory Assistant posts in the Forensic Science Laboratory Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh. Along with it the commission has also released the official syllabus and exam pattern for the on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 208 vacancies would be filled. The online applications start from today July 27, 2026 and will close on August 17, 2026. Before starting the preparation for this exam candidates must know the latest syllabus and examination pattern to know what topics must be studied. Understanding of the syllabus is very important for candidates as it helps to focus on important topics and prepare accordingly.
The UPSSSC FSL syllabus covers mainly 3 subjects such as Science & related subjects, Computer & Information Technology and General Knowledge related to the state of Uttar Pradesh. Understanding of the syllabus is essential for those who will appear in the exam. In this article, we have shared the detailed syllabus and examination pattern for the UPSSSC FSL Exam 2026.
UPSSSC FSL Syllabus 2026
The UPSSSC FSL exam 2026 will be conducted in an objective type format in offline mode. The syllabus consists of 3 subjects: Science which consists of domain specific subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Forensic Science. Computer & Information Technology which tests understanding of the computer & its operations. In General Information of Uttar Pradesh, the major topics include History, Culture and Current Events. Candidates can also check and download the official syllabus given below in the table.
|
UPSSSC FSL Syllabus 2026
UPSSSC FSL 2026 Exam Pattern
Candidates who will appear for the upcoming UPSSSC FSL exam 2026 can check the exam pattern released by the commission below-
-
Exams will be conducted in written pen and paper based mode, which will include 100 questions.
-
The total time given to complete the exam is 2 hours.
-
The test will be conducted in an objective type format where each question will carry one mark.
-
There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks in case of an incorrect attempt.
UPSSSC FSL Syllabus 2026 Subject Wise Topics
Candidates can check the subject wise topics from where the questions will be asked in the exam. Those preparing for the FSL Exam 2026 can check the detailed list of the topics given below.
|
Part 1- Subject Related Knowledge
|
Physics
|
Mechanic, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Optics, Electricity and Magnetism, Electronic, Modern Physics, Radiation and Nuclear Physics, Applied Physics in Forensics, Experimental Physics and Instrumentation
|
Chemistry
|
Physical, Organic, Inorganic, Analytical, Forensic and Applied, Biochemistry, Environmental Chemistry and Instrumentation
|
Biology
|
Cell, Genetics, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Human Anatomy and Physiology, Blood and Serology, Microbiology, Immunology, Biochemistry, Forensic Biology, Ecology and Environment
|
Mathematics
|
Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry and Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Advanced Topics
|
Forensic Science
|
General Forensic Science, Crime Scene Investigation, Physical and Biological Evidence, Forensic Biology and Toxicology, Forensic Chemistry, Questioned Documents, Ballistics and Physics, Cyber and Digital Forensics
|
Part 2- Computer & Information Technology
|
Computer
|
History, Introduction and Application of Computer/Technology, Internet and World Wide Web (WWW), Hardware and Software Basics, Input and Output, Important elements of Word Processing (MS-Word) and Excel Processing (MS-Excel), Operating System, Social Networking, E-Governance Digital Financial Tools and Applications Future Skills, Cyber Security Technological Development, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Internet of Things.
|
Part 3 General information related to The State of Uttar Pradesh
|
GK
|
History of Uttar Pradesh, Culture, Art, Architecture, Festivals, Folk Dances, Literature, Regional Languages, Heritage, Social Customs and Tourism, Geographical Landscape and Environment, Natural Resources, Climate, Soil, Forests, Wildlife, Mines and Minerals, Economy, Agriculture, Industry, Business and Employment, Polity and Administration, Current Events and achievements of Uttar Pradesh State in various fields etc.
Preparation Tips for UPSSSC FSL Exam 2026
Candidates are advised to follow the preparation tips given below in order to score well in the UPSSSC FSL Exam 2026-
-
Go through the complete syllabus and identify important topics from subjects such as General Knowledge, General Science, Reasoning, Mathematics and subject-specific forensic science topics.
-
Study every day and revise important concepts, formulas and scientific principles.
-
Solve previous years question papers and mock tests to understand the exam pattern.
-
Focus more on forensic science fundamentals, including crime scene investigation, forensic biology, chemistry, toxicology, fingerprint analysis and other relevant disciplines mentioned in the syllabus.
-
Keep yourself updated with latest current affairs which will help in GK
-
Make short notes for quick revision and practice multiple choice questions.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.