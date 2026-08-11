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UPTET 2026 Result (OUT) Today? Download Scorecard PDF at upessc.up.gov.in - Direct Link Shortly

Upasna Choudhary
By Upasna Choudhary
Aug 12, 2026, 19:17 IST

UPTET Result 2026: The UPESSC is going to release the UPTET result 2026 anytime soon on its official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their result once the link goes active on the website. The direct link will also be provided here for the convenience of the candidates. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on the UPTET Result 2026.

UPTET Result 2026
UPTET Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UPTET Result 2026 is expected to be released anytime soon by UPESSC.
  • The result will be published only on the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.
  • The UPTET exam was conducted on 02-04 July 2026 in offline mode.

UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) Result 2026 anytime soon on its website. The UPTET exam was conducted on 02-04 July after a long gap of almost 4 years. The provisonal answer key was released on 08 July and the candidates have been given a timeperiod for raising objections from 08 July to 14 July 2026. This exam is conducted to provide eligibility certificates to the candidates to teach Classes 1 to 8. The exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 (primary level) and Paper 2 (upper primary level). The UPTET was last conducted on 23 January 2022 for the 2021 cycle.

UPTET Result 2026 Highlights

The UPESSC has conducted the UPTET 2026 on 02, 03, and 04 July 2026 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Approx. 1.7 million candidates have been reported to take the test. These many candidates are now awaiting their results. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)

Exam Name

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2026

Purpose

To determine the eligibility of the candidates to teach Classes 1 to 8

Exam Dates

02, 03, 04 July 2026

Provisional Answer Key Release Date

08 July 2026

Objection Window

08 July to 14 July 2026

Result Date

Anytime Soon

Official Website

upessc.up.gov.in

UPTET Result 2026 Download Link

Once the UPESSC makes the result link active on its official website upessc.up.gov.in, we will also provide the direct link here to download the UPTET result for the convenience of the candidates.

UPTET Result 2026

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  • Aug 12, 2026, 19:17 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Can a Candidate Appear for both Papers?

    The UPTET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 for primary level teaching and Paper for upper primary level teaching. The candidates require minimum eligibility qualification to appear for any of these papers. Those who possess the requisite qualifications for both level of teaching, can appear for both the papers. The exam for both papers is conducted separately, therefore, there is no need to worry.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 16:59 IST

    UP TET Result 2026: How much delay in the Result?

    If we look at previous year trends, the result was approximately released after 30-35 days, leaving aside the 2017 cycle. Accroding to this, it has been 39 days today since the exam was last held on 04 July 2026, but unfortunately there is no informatioon on the result date. No official sources of the UPESSC mentions anything about the result. Therefore, the candidates are advised to keep calm and focus on other important things in their career for the time being.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 16:06 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Previous Year UPTET Result Trends

    If we go by the previous year trends of the UPTET results, the UPESSC should have been declared the result by now. The maximum number of gap days between the exam date nad the result release date was 33 days. The only exception was 2017 UPTET exam, the result for which was released after 6 months period.

    Exam Year

    Exam Date

    Result Date

    Gap Days

    2017

    15 October 2017

    03 May 2018

    Approx. 6 months

    2018

    18 November 

    04 December 2018

    16 days

    2020

    08 January 2020

    07 February 2020

    30 days

    2021

    23 January 2022

    25 February 2022

    33 days

    2026

    02-04 July 2026

    NA

    NA
  • Aug 12, 2026, 15:01 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Paper 1 vs Paper 2

    The UPTET examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 is comducted for candidates who want to teach at Primary level (Class 1 to 5). While Paper 2 is conducted for Upper Primary level (Classes 6 to 8).

    • Paper 1 consists of five sections- CDP, Language 1, Language 2, Science & Maths, and Environmental Science.
    • Paper 2 also consists of four sections- CDP, Language 1, Language 2, and specialised subject between Science & Maths OR Social Studies.
  • Aug 12, 2026, 13:40 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: What if you don't qualify?

    If your result doesn't show a qualifying status this time, it isn't the end of the road. UPTET has historically been conducted almost annually (though this cycle followed an unusually long gap), so another opportunity should come around. Use this time productively: revisit the final answer key against your own responses to understand where marks were lost, and consider previous-year papers and mock tests to sharpen weak sections like Child Development & Pedagogy or Mathematics before the next notification arrives.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 12:40 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Why there is the delay in the release of the result?

    The UPTET result is getting delayed now after a month has been passed sonce the exam was held on 02-04 July 2026. The candidates have been awaiting the results deliberately to decide their future course of action. The one reason that can be behind the delaying of the result is the evaluation of the resposnes submitted against the provisional answer key. When the provisional answer key was released, the candidates were provided an objection portal to raise objections against the answer key with supporting evidence. The expert committee will evaluate these objections and then the final result will be released based on the modified answer key. It is expected that the objections could be large in numbers that's why it is taking so long to release the result.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 11:23 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: What if there is an error on the Scorecard?

    If you find any error in your scorecard such as wrong name spelling, incorrect category marked, or a marks mismatch - don't ignore it. You can raise grievance shortly after result declaration for exactly these situations. Keep your admit card, application confirmation, and ID proof ready, as you'll likely need to submit these as supporting documents.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 10:33 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Scope After Qualifying UPTET

    The candidates who qaulify the UPTET examination will become eligible to apply fro various teacher recruitment drives in the state of Uttar Pradesh. This means you become eligible to apply for the government teaching recruitments with a valid UPTET Certificate. This eligiblity doesn't just restrict to the government jobs, the candidates having a UPTET Certificates will also be given preference in private schools.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 09:29 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Where can I download my UPTET result in PDF format?

    The candidates will be able to download their UPTET result only from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) at upessc.up.gov.in. The Commission does not release the result on any other website or through any third-party. Any website making claims regardign the result release are completely false.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 07:34 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Can We Expect the Result to Release Today?

    As it has been more than a month since the UPTET 2026 was conducted by the UPESSC on 02-04 July, it can be expected that the result can be released anytime by the commission on its official website. This means that we can expect the UPTET 2026 result to be released today also. We will provide updates as soon as the result link goes live.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 20:13 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: What to do while Waiting for the Result?

    The candidates who have appeared for the UPTET 2026 are awiting their result now. The endless wait with official information available on the official website is causing anxiety among the candidates. Here's what we suggest you, is to calculate your scores while waiting for the result. The scores can be calculated using the provisional anawer key to get an idea of how much marks you are gaining and whether these are sufficient to qualify the exam or not.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 19:10 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Can I Reattempt After Qualifying the Exam?

    There's no limit on the number of times a candidate can attempt UPTET, and this applies even to those who have already qualified. Many candidates retake the exam simply to improve their score, since a higher percentage can matter during recruitment stages that use marks as a tie-breaker or weightage criterion. If you're considering a reattempt purely to boost your number, remember your existing lifetime-valid certificate stays intact regardless, so there's no risk in trying again for a better result.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 18:30 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: How many marks are Required by OBC Candidates to Pass?

    The OBC candidates require 55% (85 out of 150 marks) to qualify the UPTET exam. These marks are same across all the reserved categories such as SC and ST.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 17:56 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: What are the Cut Off Marks for General Candidates?

    The General category candidates require 60% (around 90 out of 150 marks) to qualify the UPTET examination. These marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the test-takers are required to obtain to pass the exam.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 17:25 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

    • Once downloaded, your UPTET 2026 scorecard will typically display the following details:
    • Candidate's name
    • Roll number
    • Category
    • Paper attempted (1, 2, or both)
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks obtained
    • Final qualifying status - pass or fail
  • Aug 11, 2026, 16:40 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Will the UPESSC Release a Scorecard?

    The UPESSC will also release the UPTET Scorecard individually for the candidates who have appeared for the examination. Once the result link goes live, the candidates will be able to download their result along with the scorecard pdf which will contain all the relevant information about the candidate's performance in the exam.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 16:05 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Is there any official information about the Result?

    There is still no official information regarding the UPTET Result from the concerning authorities. The official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in, doesn't mention anything related to the result. No other official handles of the commission or any other government source mentions about the result. The candidates are advised to check the official website at regular intervals for the latest update.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 15:43 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: UPTET Certificate Validity

    The candidates who are going to qualify the UPTET 2026 will be provided a qualifying certificate. These certificates will make the candidates eligible to apply for various recruitments in the state teaching positions. The UPTET Certificate is valid for a lifetime. This means once obtained, the candidates need not to appear for the examination again.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 15:24 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: What Happens After the Result?

    The candidates who qualify the UPTET 2026 will receive a validation certificate from the Commission. The candidates can apply for various teaching recruitments in the state of Uttar Pradesh through this certificate, because these recruitments require the UPTET Certificate as one of the eligibility criteria.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 15:03 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: What If You Forget Your Roll Number?

    If the candidate, who have appeared for the UPTET exam have forgotten their roll number, then they can recover it by following means:

    • Check your application successful mail received on your registered email ID. There you can find the roll number and registration number.
    • Look for the SMS received on your registered mobile number for the application confirmation. It also contains the roll number.
  • Aug 11, 2026, 14:40 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Will the Result Release Separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2?

    The UPESSC will provide a single link to download the UPTET Result 2026. The candidates have to choose the paper for which they have appeared for from the options. There will be no two separate links to download the Paper 1 and Paper 2 result pdf.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 14:22 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: What does UPTET Conducted for?

    The UPTET exam is conducted to assess the eligibility of the test-takers to be able to teach Classes 1 to 8. The exam consists of two papers:

    • Paper 1 (Primary Level): For the candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5.
    • Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level): For the candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8.
  • Aug 11, 2026, 13:58 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: When will the Final Answer Release?

    The UPESSC has released the UPTET provisional answer key on 08 July and the objection portal was active between 08-14 July. After the objections has been received by the commission, it forms an expert committee which scrutinizes the objections and submitted documents. After the scrutiny, has been done, the modified answer key (if any objections are accepted) will be released as Final Answer Key. The UPTET final answer key is expected to be release alongside the UPTET result.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 13:32 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Objection Portal

    The UPESSC released the UPTET provisional answer key on 08 July 2026. This was provisional key, which means that the candidates will be able to raise objections against the answers provided in this answer key. On the basis of the objections raised, the final answer key will be prepared. The obection portal remained active between 08-14 July 2026.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 13:12 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: When was the Provisional Answer Key Released?

    The UPTET 2026 was conducted on 02-04 July 2026 and the UPESSC released the provisional answer key on 08 July 2026. This means that the candidates can raise objections against the answers mentioned in the key. The objection portal remained active between 08 July to 14 July 2026.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:55 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: How many Candidates Have Appeared for the UPTET 2026?

    The UPTET 2026 being conducted after a gap of almost four years attracted a large number of applicants as well as candidates appeared in huge numbers for the exam held on 02-04 July 2026. It has been reported that around 17 lakh candidates have taken the UPTET 2026.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:46 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: When was the last time the UPTET exam was conducted?

    The UPTET was conducted on 23 January 2022 for the 2021 cycle. The exam was originally scheduled to be conducted on 28 November 2021, but was cancelled due to a paper leak. Now, the exam has been conducted after a gap of 4 years on 02-04 July 2026.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:35 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: When was UPTET 2026 Conducted?

    The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted by the UPESSC on 02, 03, and 04 July 2026 for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

    Exam Date

    Exam Shift

    Exam Timings

    Level

    02 July 2026

    First

    09:30 am to 12:00 pm

    Upper Primary (Class 6 to 8)

     

    Second

    02:30 pm to 05:00 pm

    Upper Primary (Class 6 to 8)

    03 July 2026

    First

    09:30 am to 12:00 pm

    Upper Primary (Class 6 to 8)

     

    Second

    02:30 pm to 05:00 pm

    Primary (Class 1 to 5)

    04 July 2026

    First

    09:30 am to 12:00 pm

    Primary (Class 1 to 5)
  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:29 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: In which format the Result will be Released?

    The UPTET result will be released in a PDF format in the form of a scorecard. The result pdf will contain all the necessary details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, qualifying status, marks obtained etc.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:22 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Details Required to Download Result

    The candidates will require the following details to download their result:

    • Registration Number/ Roll Number
    • Password
  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:14 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: How to Download UPTET Result 2026?

    The candidates who have appeared for the UPTET 2026 can download the result by simply visiting the UPESSC website and following the instructions given below:

    • Go to upessc.up.gov.in
    • Look for the UPTET Result 2026 link.
    • Enter your registration number and password.
    • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:07 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Official Websites to Download the UPTET Result 2026

    The UPTET result 2026 will be released by the UPESSC only in its official website- upessc.up.gov.in. There is no other official website or source where the commission releases the result. Therefore, the candidates should beware of the third-party links as these can be scammers.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:01 IST

    UPTET Result 2026: Is the UPTET Result Releasing Today?

    The UPESSC has nopt published any information or notice reagrding the UPTET result release dates. Yet, some reports suggest that the result can be released today. Therefore, the candidates are advised to rely only on the official sources for information. Keep checking the website and this blog for regular updates.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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