UPTET 2026 Result (OUT) Today? Download Scorecard PDF at upessc.up.gov.in - Direct Link Shortly

UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release the UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) Result 2026 anytime soon on its website. The UPTET exam was conducted on 02-04 July after a long gap of almost 4 years. The provisonal answer key was released on 08 July and the candidates have been given a timeperiod for raising objections from 08 July to 14 July 2026. This exam is conducted to provide eligibility certificates to the candidates to teach Classes 1 to 8. The exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 (primary level) and Paper 2 (upper primary level). The UPTET was last conducted on 23 January 2022 for the 2021 cycle.

UPTET Result 2026 Highlights

The UPESSC has conducted the UPTET 2026 on 02, 03, and 04 July 2026 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Approx. 1.7 million candidates have been reported to take the test. These many candidates are now awaiting their results. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) Exam Name Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Purpose To determine the eligibility of the candidates to teach Classes 1 to 8 Exam Dates 02, 03, 04 July 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date 08 July 2026 Objection Window 08 July to 14 July 2026 Result Date Anytime Soon Official Website upessc.up.gov.in

UPTET Result 2026 Download Link

Once the UPESSC makes the result link active on its official website upessc.up.gov.in, we will also provide the direct link here to download the UPTET result for the convenience of the candidates.