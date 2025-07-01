National Doctor’s Day 2025: Check Top Medical Colleges, Courses & Career Other Details

National Doctors Day is observed on July 1 to honour and recognise the tireless efforts, dedication, service and contribution of doctors in the healthcare industry. This day is also significant as it marks the birth and the death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a well-known physician and was the former Chief Minister of West Bengal

The day is notable in India since it marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a well-known physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal. The first National Doctors’ Day was observed in 1991 by the Indian Government to acknowledge physicians’ important role in society and to express gratitude for their selfless service. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was a visionary leader who is celebrated on National Doctors Day, was also a famous personality who helped build organisations like the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Medical Council of India.

This article will discuss the list of top medical colleges in India according to the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) and their previous year rankings, and it will also discuss the types of Medical courses that are offered in Medical Colleges across India.