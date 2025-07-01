National Doctor’s Day 2025: Check Top Medical Colleges, Courses & Career Other Details

National Doctors Day is observed on July 1 to honour and recognise the tireless efforts, dedication, service and contribution of doctors in the healthcare industry. This day is also significant as it marks the birth and the death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a well-known physician and was the former Chief Minister of West Bengal
The day is notable in India since it marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a well-known physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal. The first National Doctors’ Day was observed in 1991 by the Indian Government to acknowledge physicians’ important role in society and to express gratitude for their selfless service. Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was a visionary leader who is celebrated on National Doctors Day, was also a famous personality who helped build organisations like the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Medical Council of India.
This article will discuss the list of top medical colleges in India according to the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) and their previous year rankings, and it will also discuss the types of Medical courses that are offered in Medical Colleges across India.
Which Colleges are the Best Medical Colleges Across India according to NIRF Rankings?
There are several medical colleges across India which offer various medical courses. These courses range from M.B.B.S to BDS (Bachelor of Dental Sciences), Forensic Medicine, Psychiatry, Veterinary Sciences, etc. One of the best indicators of selecting the best medical college is through the NRIF rankings. The NIRF ranks various institutions across India based on five parameters, which help them rank the institutions accordingly to their performance.
Below is the list of the best medical colleges across India according to the NIRF Rankings, along with the previous year's rankings:-
|
Colleges Name
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research
|
5
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
8
|
6
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
10
|
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
|
11
|
15
|
17
|
Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
18
|
25
|
14
|
22
|
48
|
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
|
13
|
10
|
9
|
16
|
13
|
16
|
17
|
14
|
19
|
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|
18
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
15
|
19
|
12
|
11
|
21
|
16
|
18
|
22
|
24
|
21
|
23
|
25
|
24
|
24
|
32
|
23
|
25
|
26
|
30
Also, check these articles:-
What are All the Medical Courses Offered Across India?
India offers a wide range of medical courses outlining the diverse interests within the healthcare field. From offering a traditional degree like M.B.B.S. and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Science) to offering admissions to specialised fields like Homoeopathy, Ayurveda, Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Medical Lab Technology, etc, medical aspirants have multiple options to be able to build a career in the healthcare industry.
These courses are offered by the government and private medical colleges spread across India, and admission to these courses is usually based on the entrance exams. To name a few, entrance exams, NEET UG, NEET PG, AIAPGET, or any other state-level exams.
Listed below are some of the medical courses that are offered by the government and private medical colleges across India:-
|
Medical Courses Offered Across India
|
Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S)
|
Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)
|
Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.Sc Nursing)
|
Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy (B.Sc. in Physiotherapy)
|
Radiotherapy Technology
|
B.Sc Medical Anatomy
|
Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry B.VSc and AH
Also, check these articles:-