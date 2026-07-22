The Commonwealth Games 2026 events will take place in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2 2026. The initial host city for the Commonwealth Games in 2026 was Victoria, Australia. Glasgow stepped in as its replacement when Australia backed out due to increasing event costs. Glasgow as the organiser of the CWG this year included only 10 core sports in the schedule to keep costs manageable after stepping in as the replacement host. All the featured sports events in CWG 2026 are spread across four venues within an eight mile radius in the city. Indian fans can catch morning qualifiers from 1:00 PM IST and main medal rounds during evening prime time. Let’s read more about the full schedule and timings for Indian sports events and where to watch hereonwards. Commonwealth Games 2026: Schedule and Event Dates

The event begins on July 23 with indoor Lawn Bowls. Then the Opening Ceremony will take place at 10:30 PM IST. Swimming, boxing, weightlifting, and 3x3 basketball will dominate the first five days. Here is the list of all field events starting at Scotstoun Stadium on July 27, for your reference in Indian Standard Time. The judo and track cycling will pick up in the second week of the Commonwealth Games CWG 2026 Dates Key Sports Scheduled Key Events and Indian Focus July 23 Lawn Bowls, Opening Ceremony Bowls qualifying rounds; Opening Ceremony at 10:30 PM IST July 24 to July 26 Swimming, Boxing, Weightlifting, Gymnastics Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting; boxing round 1 July 27 to July 29 Athletics, Weightlifting, Judo, Swimming Track heats start; gymnastics apparatus finals July 30 to Aug 1 Athletics, Track Cycling, Boxing Finals Neeraj Choprain javelin final (Aug 1); boxing gold bouts August 2 Final Athletics events, Closing Ceremony Final medal rounds; Closing Ceremony at 10:30 PM IST

List of CWG 2026 Team India Sports and Dates Glasgow is four hours and 30 minutes behind India. So you can watch morning qualifying sessions at 1:00 PM IST. Major finals and medal events will take place in the evening and late at night running between 7:30 PM IST and 2:45 AM IST. These are the main Glasgow Commonwealth Games schedule for Team India along with their broadcasting rights in India: Team India Sport Event Dates Broadcast Time Slots (IST) Weightlifting and Powerlifting July 24 - July 30 5:30 PM to 11:00 PM IST Athletics and Para Athletics July 27 - August 2 1:00 PM (Heats) / 11:00 PM (Finals) IST Boxing July 24 - August 1 3:00 PM - 10:30 PM IST Swimming and Para Swimming July 24 - July 29 11:30 PM IST (Medal races) How to Watch Commonwealth Games Live in India?

Indian viewers can watch live TV coverage on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 3). Live online streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. DD Sports will also broadcast events featuring Indian athletes on free to air television. Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026: Major sports dropped from this edition:



Hockey | Badminton | Cricket | Table Tennis | Wrestling | Squash ❌



Out of 61 medals (including 22 Gold) India won in last edition, 30 medals (including 13 Gold) came from these 6 sports! #Glasgow2026 pic.twitter.com/lzc3gUCIrp — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 20, 2026 Sports Excluded from Glasgow Commonwealth Games Schedule This edition of the Commonwealth Games looks very different from Birmingham 2022. Organisers have dropped several sports like wrestling, badminton, shooting, table tennis, and hockey to keep the hosting city budget under control.