Complete FIFA World Cup Winners List (1930 to 2026)
Explore the complete FIFA World Cup winners list from 1930 to 2026. Discover all champions, historical finals, country-wise titles, and key records here.
The FIFA World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world. It is held every four years, and every country dreams of winning it. Since it started in 1930, only 8 countries have ever won the FIFA World Cup.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 started on 11 June, and two teams, Argentina and Spain, have reached the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be played on Sunday, 19 July 2026, in front of a crowd of over 80,000 at New York's New Jersey Stadium.
There are 48 teams qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Here in this article, let's explore the complete FIFA World Cup Winners List starting from 1930 till 2026.
Which team won FIFA World Cup 2026?
Spain defeated Argentina by 1-0 courtesy of an extra time goal by Ferran Torres. This is the second World Cup title for Spain; their first World Cup trophy was won in 2010.
Which team has qualified for the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Argentina & Spain have qualified for the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. In the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina beat Switzerland by 3-2, and in the semi-final, Argentina beat England by 2-1 and qualified for the final of the FIFA 2026 World Cup.
On the other side, Spain beat Belgium by 2-1 in the quarterfinal, and in the semifinal, Spain beat France by 2-0 and qualified for the final of the FIFA 2026 World Cup.
FIFA World Cup Winners List (1930 to 2026)
Here is the complete list of all FIFA World Cup winners from the first edition in 1930 to the latest one in 2026.
|
Year
|
Host Country
|
Winner
|
Runner-Up
|
1930
|
Uruguay
|
Uruguay
|
Argentina
|
1934
|
Italy
|
Italy
|
Czechoslovakia
|
1938
|
France
|
Italy
|
Hungary
|
1942
|
Not held (World War II)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1946
|
Not held (World War II)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1950
|
Brazil
|
Uruguay
|
Brazil
|
1954
|
Switzerland
|
West Germany
|
Hungary
|
1958
|
Sweden
|
Brazil
|
Sweden
|
1962
|
Chile
|
Brazil
|
Czechoslovakia
|
1966
|
England
|
England
|
West Germany
|
1970
|
Mexico
|
Brazil
|
Italy
|
1974
|
West Germany
|
West Germany
|
Netherlands
|
1978
|
Argentina
|
Argentina
|
Netherlands
|
1982
|
Spain
|
Italy
|
West Germany
|
1986
|
Mexico
|
Argentina
|
West Germany
|
1990
|
Italy
|
West Germany
|
Argentina
|
1994
|
USA
|
Brazil
|
Italy
|
1998
|
France
|
France
|
Brazil
|
2002
|
South Korea/Japan
|
Brazil
|
Germany
|
2006
|
Germany
|
Italy
|
France
|
2010
|
South Africa
|
Spain
|
Netherlands
|
2014
|
Brazil
|
Germany
|
Argentina
|
2018
|
Russia
|
France
|
Croatia
|
2022
|
Qatar
|
Argentina
|
France
|
2026
|
USA, Canada and Mexico
|
Spain
|
Argentina
Source: FIFA Official Archives
FIFA World Cup 2026
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is started from 11 June 2026. For the first time, three countries are hosting it together: the USA, Canada and Mexico.
It will also be the first World Cup with 48 teams instead of 32. Argentina will be defending their title. Brazil, France and Germany will all be looking to win again.
Every one is waiting for the final of the FIFA World Cup which is schedule on 19 July 2026, on Sunday and this year the final of FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played between Argentina & Spain
Country-Wise FIFA World Cup Titles
|
Country
|
Titles Won
|
Years
|
Brazil
|
5
|
1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002
|
Germany*
|
4
|
1954, 1974, 1990, 2014
|
Italy
|
4
|
1934, 1938, 1982, 2006
|
Argentina
|
3
|
1978, 1986, 2022
|
France
|
2
|
1998, 2018
|
Uruguay
|
2
|
1930, 1950
|
England
|
1
|
1966
|
Spain
|
1
|
2010
*West Germany (1954, 1974, 1990) and Germany (2014) are counted together.
Who is the Current FIFA World Cup Champion?
ARGENTINA ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!! 🇦🇷#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022
Argentina is the current FIFA World Cup champion. They won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It was one of the greatest finals ever. Argentina beat France on penalties after the match ended 3-3. Lionel Messi lifted the trophy, completing his dream.
Which Countries Have Won the FIFA World Cup Back-to-Back?
Only two countries have ever won the World Cup two times in a row:
-
Italy won in 1934 and 1938.
-
Brazil won in 1958 and 1962.
No country has managed to do it three times in a row.
Summary Table: FIFA World Cup at a Glance
|
Fact
|
Detail
|
First World Cup
|
1930 (Uruguay)
|
Most Titles
|
Brazil (5 times)
|
Current Champion
|
Argentina (2022)
|
Total Editions
|
22 (up to 2022)
|
Countries Won
|
8
|
Next World Cup
|
2026 (USA, Canada, Mexico)
|
Teams in 2026
|
48
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is going to be something special. More teams, more matches, more stories. Will Argentina defend their title? Will Brazil finally end their long wait since 2002? Or will a new champion rise for the first time?
Only time will tell. But one thing is sure: the FIFA World Cup will always be the biggest stage in football, and the world will be watching.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.