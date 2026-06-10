The FIFA World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world. It is held every four years, and every country dreams of winning it. Since it started in 1930, only 8 countries have ever won the FIFA World Cup. The FIFA World Cup 2026 started on 11 June, and two teams, Argentina and Spain, have reached the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be played on Sunday, 19 July 2026, in front of a crowd of over 80,000 at New York's New Jersey Stadium. There are 48 teams qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Here in this article, let's explore the complete FIFA World Cup Winners List starting from 1930 till 2026. Which team won FIFA World Cup 2026? Spain defeated Argentina by 1-0 courtesy of an extra time goal by Ferran Torres. This is the second World Cup title for Spain; their first World Cup trophy was won in 2010.

Which team has qualified for the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026? Argentina & Spain have qualified for the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. In the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina beat Switzerland by 3-2, and in the semi-final, Argentina beat England by 2-1 and qualified for the final of the FIFA 2026 World Cup. On the other side, Spain beat Belgium by 2-1 in the quarterfinal, and in the semifinal, Spain beat France by 2-0 and qualified for the final of the FIFA 2026 World Cup. FIFA World Cup Winners List (1930 to 2026) Here is the complete list of all FIFA World Cup winners from the first edition in 1930 to the latest one in 2026. Year Host Country Winner Runner-Up 1930 Uruguay Uruguay Argentina 1934 Italy Italy Czechoslovakia 1938 France Italy Hungary 1942 Not held (World War II) N/A N/A 1946 Not held (World War II) N/A N/A 1950 Brazil Uruguay Brazil 1954 Switzerland West Germany Hungary 1958 Sweden Brazil Sweden 1962 Chile Brazil Czechoslovakia 1966 England England West Germany 1970 Mexico Brazil Italy 1974 West Germany West Germany Netherlands 1978 Argentina Argentina Netherlands 1982 Spain Italy West Germany 1986 Mexico Argentina West Germany 1990 Italy West Germany Argentina 1994 USA Brazil Italy 1998 France France Brazil 2002 South Korea/Japan Brazil Germany 2006 Germany Italy France 2010 South Africa Spain Netherlands 2014 Brazil Germany Argentina 2018 Russia France Croatia 2022 Qatar Argentina France 2026 USA, Canada and Mexico Spain Argentina

Source: FIFA Official Archives FIFA World Cup 2026 The FIFA World Cup 2026 is started from 11 June 2026. For the first time, three countries are hosting it together: the USA, Canada and Mexico. It will also be the first World Cup with 48 teams instead of 32. Argentina will be defending their title. Brazil, France and Germany will all be looking to win again. Every one is waiting for the final of the FIFA World Cup which is schedule on 19 July 2026, on Sunday and this year the final of FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played between Argentina & Spain Country-Wise FIFA World Cup Titles Country Titles Won Years Brazil 5 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 Germany* 4 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014 Italy 4 1934, 1938, 1982, 2006 Argentina 3 1978, 1986, 2022 France 2 1998, 2018 Uruguay 2 1930, 1950 England 1 1966 Spain 1 2010

*West Germany (1954, 1974, 1990) and Germany (2014) are counted together. Who is the Current FIFA World Cup Champion? ARGENTINA ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!! 🇦🇷#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022 Argentina is the current FIFA World Cup champion. They won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It was one of the greatest finals ever. Argentina beat France on penalties after the match ended 3-3. Lionel Messi lifted the trophy, completing his dream. Which Countries Have Won the FIFA World Cup Back-to-Back? Only two countries have ever won the World Cup two times in a row: Italy won in 1934 and 1938.

Brazil won in 1958 and 1962. No country has managed to do it three times in a row. Summary Table: FIFA World Cup at a Glance Fact Detail First World Cup 1930 (Uruguay) Most Titles Brazil (5 times) Current Champion Argentina (2022) Total Editions 22 (up to 2022) Countries Won 8 Next World Cup 2026 (USA, Canada, Mexico) Teams in 2026 48