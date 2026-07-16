Delhi’s Red Fort Closed Till August 15: Why Visitors Won’t Be Allowed Inside
Delhi’s Red Fort will remain closed to the public from July 15 to August 15 due to preparations for Independence Day celebrations. Know the reason, reopening date and visitor details.
Delhi's Red Fort complex will be closed for public till August 15. An official order by the Archaeological Survey of India stated this in view of ongoing preparations for the 80th Independence Day celebrations.
Why Is the Red Fort Closed?
The Red Fort has been temporarily closed because of the preparations for the 80th Independence Day. During the closure the authorities will continue stage construction, rehearsals, barricading and other required arrangements.
When Will the Red Fort Reopen?
According to the ASI’s official order, Red Fort will remain closed from July 15 until the end of the Independence Day celebrations. Visitors will be only allowed after August 15, as per the next order.
Who Can Enter the Red Fort During This Period?
The Red Fort will not be open to regular tourists including domestic and international visitors. While on August 15, only individuals holding government issued pass, such as officials, dignitaries and authorised guest will be allowed.
Why Is the Red Fort Important on Independence Day?
The Red Fort has been the venue for India’s Independence Day celebrations since 1947. Every year on August 15, the Prime Minister hoists the Tricolour from the Lahori Gate and delivers the national address.
What did the order state?
The order has been issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). "In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, it is hereby directed that the Red Fort shall remain closed for the public and general visitors from 15th July, 2026, to 15th August 2026, till the end of Independence Day celebrations, 2026," reads the order dated July 9.
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