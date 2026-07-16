Delhi’s Red Fort Closed Till August 15: Why Visitors Won’t Be Allowed Inside

Delhi's Red Fort complex will be closed for public till August 15. An official order by the Archaeological Survey of India stated this in view of ongoing preparations for the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

Why Is the Red Fort Closed?

The Red Fort has been temporarily closed because of the preparations for the 80th Independence Day. During the closure the authorities will continue stage construction, rehearsals, barricading and other required arrangements.

When Will the Red Fort Reopen?

According to the ASI’s official order, Red Fort will remain closed from July 15 until the end of the Independence Day celebrations. Visitors will be only allowed after August 15, as per the next order.

Who Can Enter the Red Fort During This Period?

The Red Fort will not be open to regular tourists including domestic and international visitors. While on August 15, only individuals holding government issued pass, such as officials, dignitaries and authorised guest will be allowed.