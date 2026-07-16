From $42M to $50M: How the 2026 World Cup Created the Biggest Champion Prize Money in Football History
The FIFA World Cup prize money reached an all-time high of $655 million for the 2026 tournament. The champions secure a record-breaking $50 million payout, while even early group-stage exits walk away with a guaranteed $9 million base reward.
Key Points
- The FIFA Council announced the 2026 World Cup prize money in December 2025.
- Total 2026 World Cup prize money is $655M, up 50% from $440M in 2022.
- The 2026 World Cup winner will receive $50M, an $8M increase from 2022.
In December 2025, there were several decisions taken by the FIFA council. They announced the prize money for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The total amount of the prize money would be $655 million which is an increase of 50% compared to the prize money of the last tournament in 2022 which took place in Qatar.
The winner of the competition gets $50 million ($37.1m) and the runner up team gets $33m.
The team which will earn third place will get $29m (£21.5m). The fourth team gets $27m.
Teams that make it to the quarter-final of the tournament, such as Morocco, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, among others, get $19m.
The eight teams that lose in the round of 16 of the competition get $15m each, while the rest who lose in the round of 32 get $11m.
|Position / Placement
|Prize Money (USD)
|Champions
|$50 million
|Runners-up
|$33 million
|3rd place
|$29 million
|4th place
|$27 million
|5th–8th place (Quarter-finalists)
|$19 million each
|9th–16th place (Round of 16)
|$15 million each
|17th–32nd place (Round of 32)
|$11 million each
|33rd–48th place (Group Stage)
|$9 million each
Teams that fail to advance to the knockout round of the competition will earn at least $10.5 million.
The above-mentioned amount will be shared into two portions where $9 million will be for the prize money while $1.5 million will be spent on the travel expenses.
This money is not paid to the individuals; instead, it is given to the national football association of the particular nation.
What is the Difference b/w the 2022 World Cup vs 2026 World Cup Prize Money?
Because of the expansion of the tournament, the performance bonuses of the 2026 FIFA World Cup grew to $655 million, up from $440 million in 2022.
|Placement / Stage
|2022 Qatar World Cup
|2026 North America World Cup
|Difference / Change
|Total Performance Pool
|$440 million
|$655 million
|+$215 million
|Champions
|$42 million
|$50 million
|+$8 million
|Runners-up
|$30 million
|$33 million
|+$3 million
|3rd Place
|$27 million
|$29 million
|+$2 million
|4th Place
|$25 million
|$27 million
|+$2 million
|Quarterfinalists
|$17 million
|$19 million
|+$2 million
|Round of 16
|$13 million
|$16 million
|+$3 million
|Round of 32
|N/A (32-team format)
|$12 million
|New Stage
|Group Stage Exits
|$9 million
|$9 million
|$0 million
|Per-Team Preparation Fee
|$1.5 million
|$2.5 million
|+$1 million
What Do FIFA World Cup Winners Receive in Addition to Prize Money?
The winner will be allowed to retain the gold trophy weighing 18 carats in the trophy ceremony that is organised in the stadium. Despite the original trophy going to FIFA, the winners are entitled to the replica trophy, which is referred to as the FIFA World Cup Winners’ Trophy.
Each member of the winning team whether a player, coach, or official, receives a gold medal. The winners are allowed to use the FIFA World Champions patch on their jerseys until the end of the next World Cup.
The winners will have an everlasting legacy and great international significance in football associations and sponsorships.
Executive - Editorial
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