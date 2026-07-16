From $42M to $50M: How the 2026 World Cup Created the Biggest Champion Prize Money in Football History

In December 2025, there were several decisions taken by the FIFA council. They announced the prize money for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The total amount of the prize money would be $655 million which is an increase of 50% compared to the prize money of the last tournament in 2022 which took place in Qatar.

The winner of the competition gets $50 million ($37.1m) and the runner up team gets $33m.

The team which will earn third place will get $29m (£21.5m). The fourth team gets $27m.

Teams that make it to the quarter-final of the tournament, such as Morocco, Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, among others, get $19m.

The eight teams that lose in the round of 16 of the competition get $15m each, while the rest who lose in the round of 32 get $11m.