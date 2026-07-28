The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 India schedule features several important events for the Indian contingent in Glasgow. Indian fans tracking the CWG 2026 Day 6 event timings will see athletes competing in boxing quarter finals, weightlifting finals, and running events throughout the day.

The official Glasgow 2026 stats updates winning a quarter final match in boxing today guarantees a bronze medal for India. Indian weightlifters and track athletes are also competing in direct medal events later this evening.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6: India Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for Indian athletes competing on Tuesday at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with all times listed in Indian Standard Time (IST):