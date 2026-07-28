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Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6: India’s Full Schedule, Timings, and Medal Tally

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 12:46 IST

India has a busy Day 6 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Indian athletes are competing in key boxing matches, weightlifting finals, and track events today. Here is the full schedule with Indian Standard Time (IST) details.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 India Schedule
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 India Schedule

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 India schedule features several important events for the Indian contingent in Glasgow. Indian fans tracking the CWG 2026 Day 6 event timings will see athletes competing in boxing quarter finals, weightlifting finals, and running events throughout the day. 

The official Glasgow 2026 stats updates winning a quarter final match in boxing today guarantees a bronze medal for India. Indian weightlifters and track athletes are also competing in direct medal events later this evening.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6: India Schedule 

Here is the complete schedule for Indian athletes competing on Tuesday at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with all times listed in Indian Standard Time (IST):

Time (IST) CWG 2026 Day 6 Sport Event / Stage Indian Athletes in Action
3:26 PM Swimming Men's 50m Butterfly Heats Sajan Prakash
4:41 PM Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke Heats Srihari Nataraj
4:30 PM Athletics Men's 400m Round 1 Heats

Vishal TK, 

Rajesh Ramesh
4:57 PM Para Swimming Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heats

Karthik Budigina, 

Ali Imam
6:30 PM Weightlifting

Women's 63kg Final 

(Medal Event)

 Nirupama Devi Seram
10:30 PM Boxing Women's 54kg Quarter-Final Preeti Pawar
11:00 PM Weightlifting

Women's 69kg Final 

(Medal Event)

 Harjinder Kaur
11:00 PM Boxing Women's 60kg Quarter-Final Priya Ghanghas
11:35 PM Athletics Women's High Jump Final (Medal Event) Pooja Singh
12:55 AM Athletics Men's 10,000m Final (Medal Event) Gulveer Singh

India’s Medal Tally at Commonwealth Games 2026 (Before Day 6)

India sits at the 8th position on the official medal table with a total of 10 medals that include 2 Gold, 5 Silver, and 3 Bronze before heading into Day 6 of the CWG event. 

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total
Weightlifting 1 4 1 6
Para Athletics 1 0 1 2
Athletics 0 1 0 1
Para Powerlifting 0 0 1 1
Total 2 5 3 10

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and para shotputter Sharmila Dhankar account for India’s two gold medals so far. 

Key Boxing and Weightlifting Events to Watch Today

Five Indian boxers are fighting in the quarter finals today. Both losing semi finalists receive bronze medals in boxing it means that a win today confirms a medal for India.

In weightlifting Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur are lifting in their respective final groups. 

Both athletes are aiming to add to India’s total Commonweath Games 2026 medal tally in the evening session.

What Today’s CWG 2026 Results Mean for India

The 2026 Games feature fewer total sports than previous editions which means every event counts for the overall medal tally. Strong performances in boxing, athletics, and weightlifting today will help India stay near the top of the standings as the tournament reaches its halfway point.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 12:46 IST

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