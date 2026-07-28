Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6: India’s Full Schedule, Timings, and Medal Tally
India has a busy Day 6 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Indian athletes are competing in key boxing matches, weightlifting finals, and track events today. Here is the full schedule with Indian Standard Time (IST) details.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 India schedule features several important events for the Indian contingent in Glasgow. Indian fans tracking the CWG 2026 Day 6 event timings will see athletes competing in boxing quarter finals, weightlifting finals, and running events throughout the day.
The official Glasgow 2026 stats updates winning a quarter final match in boxing today guarantees a bronze medal for India. Indian weightlifters and track athletes are also competing in direct medal events later this evening.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6: India Schedule
Here is the complete schedule for Indian athletes competing on Tuesday at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with all times listed in Indian Standard Time (IST):
|Time (IST)
|CWG 2026 Day 6 Sport
|Event / Stage
|Indian Athletes in Action
|3:26 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 50m Butterfly Heats
|Sajan Prakash
|4:41 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 100m Backstroke Heats
|Srihari Nataraj
|4:30 PM
|Athletics
|Men's 400m Round 1 Heats
|
Vishal TK,
Rajesh Ramesh
|4:57 PM
|Para Swimming
|Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heats
|
Karthik Budigina,
Ali Imam
|6:30 PM
|Weightlifting
|
Women's 63kg Final
(Medal Event)
|Nirupama Devi Seram
|10:30 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 54kg Quarter-Final
|Preeti Pawar
|11:00 PM
|Weightlifting
|
Women's 69kg Final
(Medal Event)
|Harjinder Kaur
|11:00 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 60kg Quarter-Final
|Priya Ghanghas
|11:35 PM
|Athletics
|Women's High Jump Final (Medal Event)
|Pooja Singh
|12:55 AM
|Athletics
|Men's 10,000m Final (Medal Event)
|Gulveer Singh
India’s Medal Tally at Commonwealth Games 2026 (Before Day 6)
India sits at the 8th position on the official medal table with a total of 10 medals that include 2 Gold, 5 Silver, and 3 Bronze before heading into Day 6 of the CWG event.
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Weightlifting
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Para Athletics
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Athletics
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Para Powerlifting
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|2
|5
|3
|10
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and para shotputter Sharmila Dhankar account for India’s two gold medals so far.
“I am very happy that I have won a medal for my country. I will continue to work hard, win more medals, and prepare well for the upcoming Commonwealth Games”— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 28, 2026
- Sharmila Dhankar after winning the Historic Gold Medal in Women’s Shot Put F57 🏅 pic.twitter.com/NWaFmSc4cR
Key Boxing and Weightlifting Events to Watch Today
Five Indian boxers are fighting in the quarter finals today. Both losing semi finalists receive bronze medals in boxing it means that a win today confirms a medal for India.
In weightlifting Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur are lifting in their respective final groups.
Both athletes are aiming to add to India’s total Commonweath Games 2026 medal tally in the evening session.
What Today’s CWG 2026 Results Mean for India
The 2026 Games feature fewer total sports than previous editions which means every event counts for the overall medal tally. Strong performances in boxing, athletics, and weightlifting today will help India stay near the top of the standings as the tournament reaches its halfway point.
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