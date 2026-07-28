Who is Sharmila Dhankar? Meet India’s First CWG 2026 Para Athletics Gold Medallist
Indian shot putter Sharmila Dhankar created history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 by winning India’s first-ever para athletics gold medal in the women’s F57 event with a 9.81m throw. Her win boosted India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and lifted the India CWG 2026 medal tally.
Sharmila Dhankar is the 40 year old shot putter who won the 2nd gold medal for India at CWG 2026 in Glasgow on day 5 of the event. Dhankar was competing in the women’s seated shot put F57 event at Scotstoun Stadium when she threw 9.81 metres to rank first.
The result earned India its first gold medal in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games and ending a 20 year wait for a track and field medal in the category.
Her win helped in letting the India CWG 2026 medal tally to ten medals overall.
How was Sharmila Dhankar's Gold Medal Performance in CWG Glasgow 2026?
Sharmila started with her first attempt of 9.48 metres before recording her best throw of 9.81 metres.
The F57 classification includes athletes who throw from a fixed seat due to lower body physical impairments. Zinabu Issah from Ghana won silver with 8.65 metres.
India also secured a bronze in the same sports event.
Shilpa K Shyla was moved up to third place after officials reviewed the results and removed Nigeria’s mark due to a foul.
|Rank
|Athletes in Women’s F57 Shot Put Event
|Country
|Distance
|Medal
|1
|Sharmila Dhankar
|India
|9.81 m
|Gold
|2
|Zinabu Issah
|Ghana
|8.65 m
|Silver
|3
|Shilpa K. Shyla
|India
|7.26 m
|Bronze
India start the Para Athletics with a gold for Sharmila Dhankhar in the Women's Shot Put F57 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tbf7DtOq3x— Glasgow 2026 (@Glasgow_2026) July 27, 2026
Sharmila Dhankar's Early life and Struggles
Sharmila was born in Chitrauli village in Haryana. She caught polio at age two which affected her leg.
She later faced heavy financial troubles in her early life and left an abusive first marriage with her two young daughters Anju and Lakshmi.
Her second husband Ajit Singh encouraged her to try sports in 2020 when she was 34 years old. Then she started training under coach Tek Chand.
To pay for her training and travel expenses the family had to sell their house in Rewari in 2023.
What are Sharmila Dhankar’s Achievements?
- 2021: Won gold at the National Para Athletics Championship.
- 2022: Finished fourth at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
- 2024: Won gold in shot put at the Fazza International in Dubai.
- 2026: Won gold at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Sharmila now plans to rebuild a home for her family and help her two daughters pursue sports. Both of her daughters are currently training in athletics in Haryana.
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