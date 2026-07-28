Who is Sharmila Dhankar? Meet India’s First CWG 2026 Para Athletics Gold Medallist

Sharmila Dhankar is the 40 year old shot putter who won the 2nd gold medal for India at CWG 2026 in Glasgow on day 5 of the event. Dhankar was competing in the women’s seated shot put F57 event at Scotstoun Stadium when she threw 9.81 metres to rank first.

The result earned India its first gold medal in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games and ending a 20 year wait for a track and field medal in the category.

Her win helped in letting the India CWG 2026 medal tally to ten medals overall.

How was Sharmila Dhankar's Gold Medal Performance in CWG Glasgow 2026?

Sharmila started with her first attempt of 9.48 metres before recording her best throw of 9.81 metres.

The F57 classification includes athletes who throw from a fixed seat due to lower body physical impairments. Zinabu Issah from Ghana won silver with 8.65 metres.