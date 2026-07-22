Google Launches Cybersecurity Model Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber: How is it different from Anthropic’s Claude Mythos
Google launched Gemini 3.5 Flash Cybersecurity model to secure the world’s codebases and software networks. Explore Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber and its key features. Also check how it is different from Claude Mythos.
Google introduced Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber security model to strengthen the world’s codebases and address software vulnerabilities. The AI model is against Anthropic and OpenAI’s specialised AI cybersecurity models.
To address global cyber threat issues Google adopted a highly capable, affordable and scalable approach to launch the Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber model.
What is Gemini 3.5 Flash Cybersecurity model?
Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber is a lightweight model. It can scan, discover and remediate software vulnerabilities in high-frequency development workflows.
It expands Google’s automated defence initiatives based on its own internal code security agent that is CodeMender that can automatically find and fix software issues.
As per Google, it is highly performatic, efficient, cost-efficient and capable of alternative cybersecurity models like Claude Mythos.
Key Features of Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber
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Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber is a high speed cost efficient model. It is built for high throughput and low latency enabling continuous scanning. It has daily code commit routines to check the threats.
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It integrates CodeMender to ensure the multi-step investigation, validation and write 100% reliable patches automatically.
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It is an already tested system, it is already active in Google’s core production ecosystem including Chrome. Android, Google Cloud, YouTube and Ads. Where it has uncovered and fixed memory corruption and remote code execution flaws.
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Strong CyberGym benchmark performance to achieve competitive results against frontier models on the real world software vulnerabilities.
Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber vs Anthropic Claude Mythos
Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber directly positions Google against heavyweight cybersecurity AI models like Anthropic’s Claude Mythos.
Both models aim to secure software infrastructure and address vulnerabilities. Here are the key differences between two models
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Feature / Metric
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Google Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber
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Anthropic Claude Mythos
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Primary Architecture
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lightweight, high-throughput Flash foundation
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frontier class heavy reasoning model
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Operational Strategy
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rapid, multi-pass agentic scanning (CodeMender)
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deep single-pass exploit and vulnerability analysis
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Primary Focus
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Continuous pipeline defense, automated patching
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zero-day research, deep exploit analysis
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Cost & Latency
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low cost, low latency, highly scalable
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high cost, higher latency
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Access Model
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cloud API and enterprise platforms
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restricted and Gated research preview
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Model Scale
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efficiency and mass scalability
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massive frontier model.
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Setup
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Multi-agent setup.
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Raw model capability
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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