Google Launches Cybersecurity Model Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber: How is it different from Anthropic’s Claude Mythos

Google introduced Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber security model to strengthen the world’s codebases and address software vulnerabilities. The AI model is against Anthropic and OpenAI’s specialised AI cybersecurity models.

To address global cyber threat issues Google adopted a highly capable, affordable and scalable approach to launch the Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber model.

What is Gemini 3.5 Flash Cybersecurity model?

Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber is a lightweight model. It can scan, discover and remediate software vulnerabilities in high-frequency development workflows.

It expands Google’s automated defence initiatives based on its own internal code security agent that is CodeMender that can automatically find and fix software issues.

As per Google, it is highly performatic, efficient, cost-efficient and capable of alternative cybersecurity models like Claude Mythos.