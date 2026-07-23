Indian Railways Becomes World’s Second-Most Electrified Rail Network: Complete List of Countries

Indian Railway become one of the fastest growing railway electrification programs in the world. According to the International Union of Railways (UIC) report, India emerges as a global leader in Railway electrification with 99.6% Broad Gauge Network, second only to Switzerland.

Indian Railways promoted rapid electrification to promote cleaner mobility and low carbon emissions.

The diesel consumption for railway traction falls from 293 crore litres in 2025-16 to 108 crore litres in 2024-2025. It promoted solar and wind power consumption over the decade to support low carbon operations on Indian Railways.

According to the UIC report, Indian Railways’ achievement in railway electrification stands out globally and has made the country one of the most extensively electrified large railway systems in the world with 99.6% of its broad-gauge network.