Largest Cities in the World GK Quiz for Class 5

Learning about the world’s largest cities helps students understand geography, population, countries and famous landmarks. This quiz is specially designed for Class 5 students. Largest Cities in the World GK Quiz Q1. Which is the largest city in the world by metropolitan population? A. Tokyo B. Delhi C. Shanghai D. Mumbai Answer: A. Toky Explanation: Tokyo is the capital of Japan. It has the world’s largest metropolitan population. The city is famous for bullet trains, technology and skyscrapers. Q2. Which is the second-largest city in the world by metropolitan population? A. Mumbai B. Delhi C. Beijing D. Cairo Answer: B. Delhi Explanation: Delhi is the capital of India. It is the second-largest metropolitan city in the world by population. India Gate, Red Fort and Qutub Minar are located here. Q3. Tokyo is located in which country?

A. China B. Japan C. South Korea D. Thailand Answer: B. Japan Explanation: Tokyo is the capital of Japan. It is one of the world’s most advanced cities. It is famous for robotics, electronics and efficient public transport. Q4. Delhi is the capital of which country? A. Pakistan B. Nepal C. India D. Bangladesh Answer: C. India Explanation: Delhi is the capital of India. It is India’s political and administrative centre. Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhavan are located here. Q5. Which city is famous for the Eiffel Tower? A. Rome B. Paris C. London D. Madrid Answer: B. Paris Explanation: Paris is the capital of France. The Eiffel Tower is the city’s most famous landmark. Millions of tourists visit Paris every year. Q6. Which city is known as the Big Apple? A. London B. New York City C. Sydney D. Toronto Answer: B. New York City

Explanation: New York City is known as the Big Apple. It is a major financial and cultural centre. The Statue of Liberty is located here. Q7. Shanghai is located in which country? A. Japan B. China C. Vietnam D. Malaysia Answer: B. China Explanation: Shanghai is China’s largest city. It is one of the busiest ports in the world. It is an important business and financial hub. Q8. Which city is the capital of the United Kingdom? A. Liverpool B. London C. Manchester D. Birmingham Answer: B. London Explanation: London is the capital of the United Kingdom. It is situated on the River Thames. Big Ben and Buckingham Palace are famous landmarks. Q9. Mumbai is located in which Indian state? A. Gujarat B. Maharashtra C. Goa D. Karnataka Answer: B. Maharashtra Explanation: Mumbai is the capital of Maharashtra. It is known as the Financial Capital of India. It is home to Bollywood.