Largest Cities in the World GK Quiz for Class 5
Check your knowledge with this Largest Cities in the World GK Quiz for Class 5. Explore easy multiple-choice questions with answers, explanations and interesting facts about the world’s biggest cities.
Learning about the world’s largest cities helps students understand geography, population, countries and famous landmarks. This quiz is specially designed for Class 5 students.
Largest Cities in the World GK Quiz
Q1. Which is the largest city in the world by metropolitan population?
A. Tokyo
B. Delhi
C. Shanghai
D. Mumbai
Answer: A. Toky
Explanation:
Tokyo is the capital of Japan. It has the world’s largest metropolitan population. The city is famous for bullet trains, technology and skyscrapers.
Q2. Which is the second-largest city in the world by metropolitan population?
A. Mumbai
B. Delhi
C. Beijing
D. Cairo
Answer: B. Delhi
Explanation:
Delhi is the capital of India. It is the second-largest metropolitan city in the world by population. India Gate, Red Fort and Qutub Minar are located here.
Q3. Tokyo is located in which country?
A. China
B. Japan
C. South Korea
D. Thailand
Answer: B. Japan
Explanation:
Tokyo is the capital of Japan. It is one of the world’s most advanced cities. It is famous for robotics, electronics and efficient public transport.
Q4. Delhi is the capital of which country?
A. Pakistan
B. Nepal
C. India
D. Bangladesh
Answer: C. India
Explanation:
Delhi is the capital of India. It is India’s political and administrative centre. Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhavan are located here.
Q5. Which city is famous for the Eiffel Tower?
A. Rome
B. Paris
C. London
D. Madrid
Answer: B. Paris
Explanation:
Paris is the capital of France. The Eiffel Tower is the city’s most famous landmark. Millions of tourists visit Paris every year.
Q6. Which city is known as the Big Apple?
A. London
B. New York City
C. Sydney
D. Toronto
Answer: B. New York City
Explanation:
New York City is known as the Big Apple. It is a major financial and cultural centre. The Statue of Liberty is located here.
Q7. Shanghai is located in which country?
A. Japan
B. China
C. Vietnam
D. Malaysia
Answer: B. China
Explanation:
Shanghai is China’s largest city. It is one of the busiest ports in the world. It is an important business and financial hub.
Q8. Which city is the capital of the United Kingdom?
A. Liverpool
B. London
C. Manchester
D. Birmingham
Answer: B. London
Explanation:
London is the capital of the United Kingdom. It is situated on the River Thames. Big Ben and Buckingham Palace are famous landmarks.
Q9. Mumbai is located in which Indian state?
A. Gujarat
B. Maharashtra
C. Goa
D. Karnataka
Answer: B. Maharashtra
Explanation:
Mumbai is the capital of Maharashtra. It is known as the Financial Capital of India. It is home to Bollywood.
Q10. Which city is famous for the Golden Gate Bridge?
A. Los Angeles
B. San Francisco
C. Seattle
D. Boston
Answer: B. San Francisco
Explanation:
San Francisco is famous for the Golden Gate Bridge. The bridge is one of the most recognised landmarks in the United States. It connects San Francisco with Marin County.
Top 10 Largest Cities in the World
|
Rank
|
City
|
Country
|
1
|
Tokyo
|
Japan
|
2
|
Delhi
|
India
|
3
|
Shanghai
|
China
|
4
|
Dhaka
|
Bangladesh
|
5
|
Cairo
|
Egypt
|
6
|
São Paulo
|
Brazil
|
7
|
Mexico City
|
Mexico
|
8
|
Beijing
|
China
|
9
|
Mumbai
|
India
|
10
|
Osaka
|
Japan
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