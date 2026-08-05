West Singhbhum with an area of 7224 square kilometers is the largest district in Jharkhand. It is home to the biggest iron reserves and largest Sal tree forest in India. The iron reserves make it very important for the steel industry.

Let us explore more about the largest district in Jharkhand, it’s area, population and other interesting facts.

History of West Singhbhum

West Singhbhum was formed on January 16, 1990 after it was split from the older Singhbhum region. It spans an area of 7224 square kilometers making it the largest district by area in Jharkhand.

Chaibasa is the official administrative headquarters of the West Singhbhum district.

Largest District of Jharkhand by Area: West Singhbhum

West Singhbhum is the largest district of Jharkhand. There are a total of 18 administrative blocks in the district spread over an area of 7224 square kilometers. The state of Odisha lies to south of the district.