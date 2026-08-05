Which is the Largest District of Jharkhand and Why It’s Famous?
West Singhbhum is the largest district in Jharkhand; it is known for its vast iron ore reserves and Sal tree forests. Learn more about West Singhbhum here.
West Singhbhum with an area of 7224 square kilometers is the largest district in Jharkhand. It is home to the biggest iron reserves and largest Sal tree forest in India. The iron reserves make it very important for the steel industry.
Let us explore more about the largest district in Jharkhand, it’s area, population and other interesting facts.
History of West Singhbhum
West Singhbhum was formed on January 16, 1990 after it was split from the older Singhbhum region. It spans an area of 7224 square kilometers making it the largest district by area in Jharkhand.
Chaibasa is the official administrative headquarters of the West Singhbhum district.
Largest District of Jharkhand by Area: West Singhbhum
West Singhbhum is the largest district of Jharkhand. There are a total of 18 administrative blocks in the district spread over an area of 7224 square kilometers. The state of Odisha lies to south of the district.
What is the population of West Singhbhum?
West Singhbhum has a population of 1.5 million people as per the Census 2011 data. The population density according to Census 2011 data is 209 people per square kilometer.
Why is West Singhbhum Popular?
West Singhbhum is popular as it sits on one of the richest iron ore belts in the world. The iron ore hematite is one of the highest grade iron ores which is found in West Singhbhum.
Hematite contains 60-70% iron, just a little below magnetite, which has a better iron content ( around 70-73%).
No wonder industrial heavyweights like Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and TATA steel have set up extensive mining operations in this district.
Chiria mines operated by the Steel Authority of India Limited contains an estimated reserve of 2 billion tonnes of iron ore, which makes it the largest iron ore reserve in India.
It is also known for the Saranda Forest spanning over 800 square kilometers which contains the largest contiguous Sal tree forests in Asia. The forest plays a very important role in the movement of elephants between Jharkhand and Odisha.
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