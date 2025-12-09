Largest Gulf in the World: Gulfs are large water bodies partially enclosed by land, and they play an important role in trade, climate, marine life, and coastal ecosystems. Some gulfs are known for their size, depth, and global importance, and one of them stands out as the biggest and most significant gulf on Earth.

Which Is the Largest Gulf in the World?

The Gulf of Mexico is the largest gulf in the world because it covers an enormous area of around 1.5 million square kilometres, making it the biggest enclosed body of water bordered by continents. It lies between the United States, Mexico, and Cuba, and its large size, deep central basin, wide coastline, and major economic importance make it the world’s largest gulf.

Location of the Largest Gulf in the World

The Gulf of Mexico is located between North America and the Caribbean, and it borders major regions like Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and eastern Mexico, making it one of the most important coastal zones for trade, tourism, and marine activities.