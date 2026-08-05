Do You Know: Which Is the Longest Rail Route in the World?

Railways are among the most important modes of transportation. It connects cities, countries and continents. Some railway routes stretch for thousands of kilometres but which is the longest rail route in the world? Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Longest Rail Route in the World?

The Trans-Siberian Railway is the longest railway route in the world. It spreads approximately 9,289 kilometres (5,772 miles) from Moscow to Vladivostok in Russia.

Longest Rail Route in the World:

Feature Details Railway Route Trans-Siberian Railway Country Russia Starting Point Moscow Ending Point Vladivostok Total Length 9,289 km Travel Time Around 7 days Time Zones Crossed 8 Year Completed 1916

Route of the Trans-Siberian Railway

The railway connects western Russia with the country’s Far East. Major cities along the route include Moscow, Yaroslavl, Yekaterinburg, Omsk, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude, Khabarovsk and Vladivostok.