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Do You Know: Which Is the Longest Rail Route in the World?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 14:35 IST

Discover the world’s longest railway route, its total distance, journey time, countries covered and fascinating facts for GK and competitive exams.

Do You Know: Which Is the Longest Rail Route in the World?
Do You Know: Which Is the Longest Rail Route in the World?

Railways are among the most important modes of transportation. It connects cities, countries and continents. Some railway routes stretch for thousands of kilometres but which is the longest rail route in the world? Keep reading to know in detail. 

Which Is the Longest Rail Route in the World?

The Trans-Siberian Railway is the longest railway route in the world. It spreads approximately 9,289 kilometres (5,772 miles) from Moscow to Vladivostok in Russia.

Longest Rail Route in the World:

Feature Details
Railway Route Trans-Siberian Railway
Country Russia
Starting Point Moscow
Ending Point Vladivostok
Total Length 9,289 km
Travel Time Around 7 days
Time Zones Crossed 8
Year Completed 1916

Route of the Trans-Siberian Railway

The railway connects western Russia with the country’s Far East. Major cities along the route include Moscow, Yaroslavl, Yekaterinburg, Omsk, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude, Khabarovsk and Vladivostok.

Why Is the Trans-Siberian Railway Famous?

The railway is famous because it is the longest continuous railway line in the world. It crosses 8 time zones and also connects European Russia. It is one of the world’s most iconic train journeys.

How Long Does the Journey Take?

A non-stop journey on the Trans-Siberian Railway takes approximately 7 day which is more than 160 hours of continuous travel. Many tourists, choose to stop at different cities in the route.

Other Long Railway Routes in the World

Rank Railway Route Approximate Length
1 Trans-Siberian Railway (Russia) 9,289 km
2 China–Europe Railway (multiple routes) Over 8,000 km
3 Canadian (Canada) 4,466 km
4 Indian Pacific (Australia) 4,352 km
5 California Zephyr (USA) 3,924 km

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 14:35 IST

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