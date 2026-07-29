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Neeraj Chopra at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, and How to Watch

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:49 IST

Neeraj Chopra returns to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after skipping the 2022 Birmingham edition with an injury. The Indian javelin star takes the field at Scotstoun Stadium starting July 30. Here is his complete schedule and TV viewing information for fans in India.

Neeraj Chopara
Neeraj Chopara

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to compete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games starting this week at Scotstoun Stadium. Chopra won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games. But he had to miss the 2022 CWG in Birmingham because of a groin injury. 

The official Glasgow 2026 organisers this year's event runs on a scaled back setup featuring only 10 sports across four venues. And Chopra enters as one of the celebrated names in the 32 member Indian athletics squad who is going to compete alongside field rivals like Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

What is Neeraj Chopra CWG 2026 Javelin Schedule? 

Neeraj Chopra starts his campaign with the qualification round on July 30. If he clears the entry mark or ranks among the top 12 throwers he moves directly to the final round taking place on August 1.

CWG 2026 Javelin Round

Date

Time (IST)

Venue

Men's Javelin Qualification

Thursday, July 30, 2026

2:55 PM IST

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Men's Javelin Final

Saturday, August 1, 2026

12:45 AM IST

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026 Live? 

Viewers in India can watch the javelin events featuring Neeraj Chopra live on TV via the Sony Sports Network channels. Streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app and website.

What to Expect from the CWG Men's Javelin Event in Glasgow

The men's javelin event brings together 18 athletes from 14 countries. India has entered three throwers in the event and filled its maximum allowed quota.

  • The entry list features familiar opponents from past World Championships and Asian Games.

  • Throwers get three attempts in qualification to hit the automatic entry mark set by the officials.

  • Scotstoun Stadium hosts all track and field events for the Glasgow edition which features an upgraded throwing sector built for the Games.

The Glasgow Games give Chopra a chance to win his second Commonwealth medal. Fans can follow the full broadcast live across TV and streaming platforms as qualification starts on Thursday afternoon Indian time.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Jul 29, 2026, 19:52 IST

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FAQs

  • Who are Neeraj Chopra's main competitors in the Glasgow 2026 javelin event?
    +
    Neeraj Chopra's top competitors at Glasgow 2026 include Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, Grenada's Anderson Peters, and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, alongside Indian teammates Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh.
  • Where to watch Neeraj Chopra's CWG javelin match live in India?
    +
    You can watch the live broadcast of Neeraj Chopra's javelin match on TV via Sony Sports Network channels. Online streaming is available on the Sony LIV app and website.
  • What is the date and time of Neeraj Chopra's Commonwealth Games in 2026?
    +
    Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin qualification round on Thursday, July 30, at 2:55 PM IST. If he qualifies he will compete in the final on Saturday, August 1, at 12:45 AM IST (late night Friday, July 31).

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