Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to compete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games starting this week at Scotstoun Stadium. Chopra won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games. But he had to miss the 2022 CWG in Birmingham because of a groin injury.

The official Glasgow 2026 organisers this year's event runs on a scaled back setup featuring only 10 sports across four venues. And Chopra enters as one of the celebrated names in the 32 member Indian athletics squad who is going to compete alongside field rivals like Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

What is Neeraj Chopra CWG 2026 Javelin Schedule?

Neeraj Chopra starts his campaign with the qualification round on July 30. If he clears the entry mark or ranks among the top 12 throwers he moves directly to the final round taking place on August 1.