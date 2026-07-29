Neeraj Chopra at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, and How to Watch
Neeraj Chopra returns to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after skipping the 2022 Birmingham edition with an injury. The Indian javelin star takes the field at Scotstoun Stadium starting July 30. Here is his complete schedule and TV viewing information for fans in India.
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to compete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games starting this week at Scotstoun Stadium. Chopra won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games. But he had to miss the 2022 CWG in Birmingham because of a groin injury.
The official Glasgow 2026 organisers this year's event runs on a scaled back setup featuring only 10 sports across four venues. And Chopra enters as one of the celebrated names in the 32 member Indian athletics squad who is going to compete alongside field rivals like Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.
What is Neeraj Chopra CWG 2026 Javelin Schedule?
Neeraj Chopra starts his campaign with the qualification round on July 30. If he clears the entry mark or ranks among the top 12 throwers he moves directly to the final round taking place on August 1.
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CWG 2026 Javelin Round
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Date
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Time (IST)
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Venue
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Men's Javelin Qualification
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Thursday, July 30, 2026
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2:55 PM IST
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Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
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Men's Javelin Final
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Saturday, August 1, 2026
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12:45 AM IST
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Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games 2026 Live?
Viewers in India can watch the javelin events featuring Neeraj Chopra live on TV via the Sony Sports Network channels. Streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app and website.
India's 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐲 is back. 🥇🔥— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 29, 2026
Neeraj Chopra is set to light up the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 as he chases a second gold. 💪
Watch him in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification, tomorrow from 2:30 PM, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony… pic.twitter.com/r4A5IIyJ9o
What to Expect from the CWG Men's Javelin Event in Glasgow
The men's javelin event brings together 18 athletes from 14 countries. India has entered three throwers in the event and filled its maximum allowed quota.
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The entry list features familiar opponents from past World Championships and Asian Games.
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Throwers get three attempts in qualification to hit the automatic entry mark set by the officials.
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Scotstoun Stadium hosts all track and field events for the Glasgow edition which features an upgraded throwing sector built for the Games.
The Glasgow Games give Chopra a chance to win his second Commonwealth medal. Fans can follow the full broadcast live across TV and streaming platforms as qualification starts on Thursday afternoon Indian time.
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