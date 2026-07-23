Commonwealth Games 2026 Begins: India's Day 1 Full Schedule and Where to Watch
The 2026 Commonwealth Games begin today, July 23, in Glasgow. Indian athletes start their matches in Lawn Bowls before attending the Opening Ceremony tonight at the OVO Hydro. Here is the full schedule and where to watch the live action.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games start today 23rd July in Glasgow Scotland. There will be around 3000 athletes participating from 74 nations.
India's Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule for the first day begins with Lawn Bowls. It will then be followed by the Opening Ceremony tonight.
All events will take place across four main venues in the city as per the official Glasgow organisers report.
The Indian contingent brings a mix of experienced names and young talent for CWG 2026 Day 1 and is hoping for a clean start to the tournament.
What is India’s CWG 2026 Day 1 Schedule and Match Times?
India starts its competition early on Thursday in Lawn Bowls at the SEC Centre.
These opening matches will set up the group standings of India before other sports like boxing and weightlifting start on Day 2 of the CWG.
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CWG 2026 Sport: Day 1
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Team India Match
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Time (IST)
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Lawn Bowls
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Women's Pairs: India vs. Malta
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4:50 PM IST
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Lawn Bowls
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Men's Singles: India vs. Canada
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6:15 PM IST
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Opening Ceremony
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Event Launch at OVO Hydro
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10:30 PM IST
In the 2022 Commonwealth Games India managed to secure two medals (one Gold and one silver) in the Lawn Bowls at Birmingham England.
Opening Ceremony Time and Live Broadcast Details
The Opening Ceremony of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games starts at 10:30 PM IST inside the OVO Hydro arena.
The event includes the parade of nations where athletes from all participating countries walk into the venue under their national flags.
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TV Channel: You can watch the CWG sports scheduled for today live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
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Online Streaming Platform: The live stream will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
The wait is over! 🌟🇮🇳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2026
The Commonwealth Games 2026 begin today as Glasgow comes alive with the spectacular Opening Ceremony! 🎉
Join us in cheering for Team India as our athletes embark on their journey to make the nation proud. 💙🤍🧡💚
📅 24 July 2026
🕥 12:00 AM IST
📍 OVO… pic.twitter.com/drWPQKjJBL
What to Expect From Team India This Year
Glasgow 2026 features a smaller sports program than previous years. It focuses on 10 main sports along with integrated para events to stay under the budget.
The most promising sports so far for India in terms of Commonwealth Games medals were shooting and wrestling which are excluded from the Glasgow CWG sports list this year.
India will thus have to lean heavily on weightlifting, badminton, and boxing to maintain its Commonwealth Games medal tally this year.
Managing energy and staying consistent during the early rounds will be key for Indian competitors over the next eleven days in these sports suggest the experts.
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