The 2026 Commonwealth Games start today 23rd July in Glasgow Scotland. There will be around 3000 athletes participating from 74 nations.

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule for the first day begins with Lawn Bowls. It will then be followed by the Opening Ceremony tonight.

All events will take place across four main venues in the city as per the official Glasgow organisers report.

The Indian contingent brings a mix of experienced names and young talent for CWG 2026 Day 1 and is hoping for a clean start to the tournament.

What is India’s CWG 2026 Day 1 Schedule and Match Times?

India starts its competition early on Thursday in Lawn Bowls at the SEC Centre.

These opening matches will set up the group standings of India before other sports like boxing and weightlifting start on Day 2 of the CWG.