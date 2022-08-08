CWG 2022: As the Commonwealth Games 2022 enters its 11th and last day, the Indian contingent in the multi-sport event is leaving no stone unturned to make the country proud. With 18 Gold Medals till now in various disciplines, India’s performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham is not only praiseworthy but also a great example of how regular practice and timely support can encourage athletes all over the country. Commonwealth Games 2022 started with the opening ceremony on July 28 while, the closing ceremony of the event will be held on August 8, 2022. While CWG 2022 opened on July 28, the events from various sports started only the following day July 29, 2022.

At the Commonwealth Games 2022, as India’s performance grabs global eyes, we are here with the list of Indian Gold Medal winners in CWG 2022 along with the sport in which they have won the medal.

CWG 2022: List of Indian Gold Medal winners in Commonwealth Games

1. Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu claimed India’s first Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. A star weightlifter from India, went on a record-smashing spree in Commonwealth Games 2022, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance.

2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Jeremy Lalrinnunga claimed the second Gold Medal which pushed India to the top six in the medal table on the third day of Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 31. He is an Indian weightlifter from Aizwal, Mizoram who had represented India in 2018 Summer Youth Olympics.

3. Anchita Sheuli

Weightlifter Anchita Sheuli continued India’s victory spree at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as the player clinched India’s third Gold Medal in CWG 2022.

4. Indian Women Lawn Bowls Team

For the very first time, India's Lawn Bowls women's team has made history by winning the Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 2 and has made the country proud.

5. Men’s Table Tennis team

Harmeet Desai raised his game in the decisive singles as the Indian Men's table tennis team retained its Commonwealth Games Gold medal after a close fight against Singapore in Birmingham on August 2, 2022.

6. Sudhir

Sudhir claimed Gold Medal in Men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He lifted 208 kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212 kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record.

7. Sakshi Malik

Wrestler Sakshi Malik won Gold in the Women's 62 Kg category in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Her winning gave a boost to the country's increasing medal tally.

8. Deepak Punia

Wrestler Deepak Punia contributed to swelling India's medal tally by winning the men's freestyle 86 kg Gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

9. Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her last group bout against Sri Lanka’s Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don to secure a gold medal in the women’s 53 kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

10. Naveen

Naveen won a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 74 kg category in Wrestling when he beat Pakistan’s Muhammad Sharif Tahir.

11. Bhavina Patel

Star Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women’s singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

12. Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won Gold in Men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling after beating Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

13. Nitu Ghanghas

Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas won the women's 48 kg Commonwealth Games title with Gold Medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

14. Amit Panghal

It was raining Gold for India as Indian boxer Amit Panghal grabbed a top spot in men's 51 kg at Birmingham 2022.

15. Eldhose Paul

Eldhos Paul led India's historic 1-2 finish in the men's triple jump in the Commonwealth Games 2022 as he won a rare Gold Medal in track and field events and was also followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker.

16. Nikhat Zareen

Boxer Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50 kg at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to win Gold.

17. Table Tennis Mixed Team

Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja won India's maiden mixed doubles Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

18. PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu has once again made the country proud by winning Gold Medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The badminton player defeated Michelle Li of Canada 21-15 21-13 in the final of Women's Singles to win a Gold Medal at CWG 2022.

19. Bajrang Punia

Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medallist Bajrang Punia defended his title in the 65 kg competition that he won three of his four bouts inside first rounds. Wrestler Bajrang Punia made the country proud by winning Gold in Men's 65 Kg category.

Medallist Sport Event Medal Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women’s 49 kg Gold Jeremy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting Men’s 67 kg Gold Anchita Sheuli Weightlifting Men’s 37 kg Gold India's Lawn Bowls women's Team Lawn Bowls Women's Fours Team Gold Men's Table Tennis Team Table Tennis Men's Team Gold Sudhir Para Powerlifting Men's heavyweight Gold Bajrang Punia Wrestling Men's 65 Kg category Gold Sakshi Malik Wrestling Women's 62 kg category Gold Deepak Punia Wrestling Men's 86 kg category Gold Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Women's 53 kg category Gold Naveen Wrestling men’s freestyle 74 kg category Gold Bhavina Patel Table Tennis women’s singles class Gold Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wrestling Men's 57 kg freestyle Gold Nitu Ghanghas Boxing women's 48 kg category Gold Eldhose Paul Athletics men's triple jump Gold Amit Panghal Boxing men's 51 kg category Gold Nikhat Zareen Boxing women's 50 kg category Gold Table Tennis Mixed Team Table Tennis Table tennis mixed doubles Gold PV Sindhu Badminton Women's Singles Gold

India has given its best performance in Commonwealth Games 2022 after the 2010 edition which took place in New Delhi. The above-mentioned list of Indian Gold Medal Winners in CWG 2022 will help you know the names and sports of the Indian gold medallists in the multi-sport event taking place in Birmingham.

