Only People With IQ Higher Than 200 and Visual Powers Like A Hawk Can Spot Three Apples In 30 Seconds!

Picture puzzles do not dramatically raise your IQ, but they can surely reveal how sharp you are. These visual puzzles are a great brain game to test your mental prowess. These puzzles challenge your observation skills, visual perception, memory, and critical thinking. These visual puzzles are great for all ages. These puzzles make learning fun for kids and also help older adults keep cognitive decline at bay. If you are a student and you are looking for a healthy break from studies, then find a puzzle to solve. These puzzles can help you stay sharp, enhance problem-solving skills, and develop focus. Studies show that solving puzzles can boost your mental agility and overall brainpower. These are truly gems for your brain. Engaging with puzzles can train your brain to process visual information faster, spot subtle differences, and recognise patterns in a jiffy which most people overlook. This enhances your visual-spatial skills and attention span and strengthens memory.

Puzzles are also great for exercising both hemispheres of your brain. While solving a puzzle, you engage both the logical (left) and creative (right) sides of your brain. This truly makes your brain a superpower at handling any task. Today's picture puzzle is a tricky one. This will gauge your IQ and how fast your brain processes visual information. Are you ready to test your brainpower? There are three apples hidden among tomatoes. Can you find them all before time runs out? Image: Dudolf This picture puzzle involves image-based IQ test. The puzzle presents you with an illustration of tomatoes. But that's not all. There are three apples very creatively hiding among them in plain sight. Will you be able to spot all three in just 30 seconds? Apply your lateral thinking, observation and pattern recognition skills to locate all three apples.

Keep a timer in place so you can track time. Remove all distractions and clear your mind before attempting the puzzle. Start by scanning the image systematically. If you are overwhelmed, divide the image into sections to search methodically. Do not just glance. Look with intent. Look for cues that might help reveal the apples. Notice small stems, leaves, and any differentiating visual cues. Keep your focus. Check the edges and corners. This puzzle reveals how good you are at filtering distractions. How is your search going on till now? Stumbled upon any apples? Keep looking. Once you think you have found the apples, scroll down to check if you got them all. Picture Puzzle Answer And it's time's up! Did you find all three apples? Below, we have shared the solution. Tell us in the comments if you aced this puzzle with flying colours.