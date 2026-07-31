Where Will the 2027 Cricket World Cup Be Played? ICC Announces All 12 Venues

The wait is over as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the venues that will host the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup. There are a total of 12 venues and the announcement was made at a special ceremony in Johannesburg.

The tournament will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia together. This is quite a big moment for African cricket as the World Cup is returning to the continent after 24 years. The last World Cup in Africa was hosted in 2003 when South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya were the co-hosts.

In this article you will find a full list of venues, a country wise breakdown, and details about the new format.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: Quick Overview

Here is a quick overview of the 2027 World Cup: