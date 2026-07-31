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Where Will the 2027 Cricket World Cup Be Played? ICC Announces All 12 Venues

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 09:31 IST

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the 2027 Cricket World Cup. Explore all 12 official venues.

ICC Men's World Cup 2027 Host Countries and Venues
ICC Men's World Cup 2027 Host Countries and Venues

The wait is over as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the venues that will host the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup. There are a total of 12 venues and the announcement was made at a special ceremony in Johannesburg. 

The tournament will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia together. This is quite a big moment for African cricket as the World Cup is returning to the continent after 24 years. The last World Cup in Africa was hosted in 2003 when South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya were the co-hosts.

In this article you will find a full list of venues, a country wise breakdown, and details about the new format. 

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: Quick Overview 

Here is a quick overview of the 2027 World Cup: 

Particular

Details

Tournament

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027

Host Nations

South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia

Total Venues

12

Teams

14

Matches

57

Expected Window

October–November 2027

Brand

Three Nations, One Heartbeat

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: Full List of Venues

There are a total of 12 venues where the World Cup 2027 will take place. Here is the complete list: 

Venue

City

Country

Wanderers Stadium

Johannesburg

South Africa

SuperSport Park (Centurion)

Tshwane

South Africa

Newlands Cricket Ground

Cape Town

South Africa

Kingsmead Cricket Ground

Durban

South Africa

St George's Park

Gqeberha

South Africa

Mangaung Oval

Bloemfontein

South Africa

Boland Park

Paarl

South Africa

Buffalo Park

KuGompo City (formerly East London)

South Africa

Harare Sports Club

Harare

Zimbabwe

Queens Sports Club

Bulawayo

Zimbabwe

Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium

Victoria Falls

Zimbabwe

Namibia Cricket Ground

Windhoek

Namibia

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: Country Wise Venue Breakdown 

South Africa will be holding the largest share of this tournament. There are a total of 8 venues in South Africa that will host the World Cup 2027. These venues are spread across different cities like Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Centurion.

Zimbabwe will be hosting matches at 3 venues. Harare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo are some of the well known grounds that have hosted international cricket for many years. 

The third venue which is the Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls is a newly built stadium specially for the World Cup. 

Namibia will be hosting the matches at just one venue which is the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. This is Namibia’s first time hosting a senior ICC event. 

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: Venue Highlights

Venue

Known For

Wanderers Stadium

It is famously known as the "Bullring". The stadium is one of the most iconic and loudest cricket grounds in the world

Newlands Cricket Ground

The stadium is known for its scenic backdrop of Table Mountain

Kingsmead Cricket Ground

Famous for good swinging conditions for bowlers

SuperSport Park

Known for high-scoring matches and good batting conditions

Harare Sports Club

One of the oldest cricket grounds in Zimbabwe

Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium

A newly built stadium near the famous Victoria Falls

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: New Tournament Format

The 2027 World Cup will witness a new format. This three stage format is designed to make the game more competitive: 

  • Super Series (Stage 1): It will feature the three lowest ranked teams (ranked 12 to 14) where they will play in round robin format. The team which wins this stage will go to the next round 

  • Group Matches (Stage 2): The remaining 12 teams will be split into 2 groups of 6 teams each. The stage will feature a total of 30 matches. The top 3 teams from each group along with the next best-placed 4th team from either of the two groups will move on to the next round. 

  • Super 7 (Stage 3): It will feature 7 teams that will compete against each other in a round robin format. 

  • Semi Finals: The team that finishes first in the Super 7 will play against the team that is 4th. Similarly the team that comes 2nd in the format will play against the team that comes 3rd. The final will be played between the two teams that emerge victorious in this round. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 09:31 IST

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