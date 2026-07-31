Where Will the 2027 Cricket World Cup Be Played? ICC Announces All 12 Venues
South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the 2027 Cricket World Cup. Explore all 12 official venues.
The wait is over as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the venues that will host the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup. There are a total of 12 venues and the announcement was made at a special ceremony in Johannesburg.
The tournament will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia together. This is quite a big moment for African cricket as the World Cup is returning to the continent after 24 years. The last World Cup in Africa was hosted in 2003 when South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya were the co-hosts.
In this article you will find a full list of venues, a country wise breakdown, and details about the new format.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: Quick Overview
Here is a quick overview of the 2027 World Cup:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Tournament
|
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027
|
Host Nations
|
South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia
|
Total Venues
|
12
|
Teams
|
14
|
Matches
|
57
|
Expected Window
|
October–November 2027
|
Brand
|
Three Nations, One Heartbeat
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: Full List of Venues
There are a total of 12 venues where the World Cup 2027 will take place. Here is the complete list:
|
Venue
|
City
|
Country
|
Wanderers Stadium
|
Johannesburg
|
South Africa
|
SuperSport Park (Centurion)
|
Tshwane
|
South Africa
|
Newlands Cricket Ground
|
Cape Town
|
South Africa
|
Kingsmead Cricket Ground
|
Durban
|
South Africa
|
St George's Park
|
Gqeberha
|
South Africa
|
Mangaung Oval
|
Bloemfontein
|
South Africa
|
Boland Park
|
Paarl
|
South Africa
|
Buffalo Park
|
KuGompo City (formerly East London)
|
South Africa
|
Harare Sports Club
|
Harare
|
Zimbabwe
|
Queens Sports Club
|
Bulawayo
|
Zimbabwe
|
Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium
|
Victoria Falls
|
Zimbabwe
|
Namibia Cricket Ground
|
Windhoek
|
Namibia
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: Country Wise Venue Breakdown
South Africa will be holding the largest share of this tournament. There are a total of 8 venues in South Africa that will host the World Cup 2027. These venues are spread across different cities like Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Centurion.
Zimbabwe will be hosting matches at 3 venues. Harare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo are some of the well known grounds that have hosted international cricket for many years.
The third venue which is the Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls is a newly built stadium specially for the World Cup.
Namibia will be hosting the matches at just one venue which is the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. This is Namibia’s first time hosting a senior ICC event.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: Venue Highlights
|
Venue
|
Known For
|
Wanderers Stadium
|
It is famously known as the "Bullring". The stadium is one of the most iconic and loudest cricket grounds in the world
|
Newlands Cricket Ground
|
The stadium is known for its scenic backdrop of Table Mountain
|
Kingsmead Cricket Ground
|
Famous for good swinging conditions for bowlers
|
SuperSport Park
|
Known for high-scoring matches and good batting conditions
|
Harare Sports Club
|
One of the oldest cricket grounds in Zimbabwe
|
Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium
|
A newly built stadium near the famous Victoria Falls
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027: New Tournament Format
The 2027 World Cup will witness a new format. This three stage format is designed to make the game more competitive:
-
Super Series (Stage 1): It will feature the three lowest ranked teams (ranked 12 to 14) where they will play in round robin format. The team which wins this stage will go to the next round
-
Group Matches (Stage 2): The remaining 12 teams will be split into 2 groups of 6 teams each. The stage will feature a total of 30 matches. The top 3 teams from each group along with the next best-placed 4th team from either of the two groups will move on to the next round.
-
Super 7 (Stage 3): It will feature 7 teams that will compete against each other in a round robin format.
-
Semi Finals: The team that finishes first in the Super 7 will play against the team that is 4th. Similarly the team that comes 2nd in the format will play against the team that comes 3rd. The final will be played between the two teams that emerge victorious in this round.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.