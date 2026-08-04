Which Is the Largest District in Gujarat? Know Its Area, Population and Key Facts
Discover the largest district in Gujarat by area. Learn about its location, area, population, economy and interesting facts.
Gujarat is located on India’s western coast. The state has 33 districts, each with unique geographical importance. Among them, Kutch (Kachchh) is the largest district in Gujarat by area. It is also one of the largest districts in India. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Largest District in Gujarat?
Kutch (Kachchh) is the largest district in Gujarat. It covers an area of approximately 45,674 square kilometres. Kutch covers nearly one-fourth of Gujarat’s total geographical area, making it the state’s biggest district.
Largest District in Gujarat
|Feature
|Details
|Largest District
|Kutch (Kachchh)
|State
|Gujarat
|Area
|45,674 sq km
|Headquarters
|Bhuj
|Region
|Western Gujarat
|International Border
|Pakistan
Why Is Kutch Famous?
Kutch is known for its unique landscape, rich culture and tourism. It is home to the Great Rann of Kutch and has one of the world’s largest salt deserts. It is also famous for the annual Rann Utsav. It is home to several wildlife sanctuaries, including the Indian Wild Ass Sanctuary (Little Rann of Kutch region).
Geography of Kutch
Kutch is located in the northwestern part of Gujarat. It shares an international border with Pakistan. Kutch is bordered by the Arabian Sea to the south and west.
Major Tourist Attractions
Some of the district’s most popular attractions include Great Rann of Kutch, White Desert, Rann Utsav, Kalo Dungar (Black Hill), Vijay Vilas Palace, Mandvi Beach, Narayan Sarovar and Dholavira (UNESCO World Heritage Site).
Population of Kutch
Kutch has a population of approximately 20.9 lakh (2.09 million) people. Despite being Gujarat’s largest district by area the population density is low due to its vast desert landscape.
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