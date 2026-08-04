Which Is the Largest District in Gujarat? Know Its Area, Population and Key Facts

Gujarat is located on India’s western coast. The state has 33 districts, each with unique geographical importance. Among them, Kutch (Kachchh) is the largest district in Gujarat by area. It is also one of the largest districts in India. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Largest District in Gujarat?

Kutch (Kachchh) is the largest district in Gujarat. It covers an area of approximately 45,674 square kilometres. Kutch covers nearly one-fourth of Gujarat’s total geographical area, making it the state’s biggest district.

Largest District in Gujarat

Feature Details Largest District Kutch (Kachchh) State Gujarat Area 45,674 sq km Headquarters Bhuj Region Western Gujarat International Border Pakistan

Why Is Kutch Famous?

Kutch is known for its unique landscape, rich culture and tourism. It is home to the Great Rann of Kutch and has one of the world’s largest salt deserts. It is also famous for the annual Rann Utsav. It is home to several wildlife sanctuaries, including the Indian Wild Ass Sanctuary (Little Rann of Kutch region).