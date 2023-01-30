AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card Delayed, Check Revised Date and Time Here

AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII Admit Card 2023 on February 1, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the AIBE 17 Admit Card 2023 from the official websites- barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the official schedule available on the official schedule, the AIBE XVII 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2023. As per the recent updates, candidates will have to login with the required details to download the AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card.

How to Download the AIBE 17 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are appearing for the AIBE XVII 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to download the AIBE 17 Admit Card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of BCI and AIBE- barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the AIBE XVII Admit Card link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details mentioned on the page

Step 4: The AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card will appear

Step 5: Download the AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card

Step 6: Take a printout of the AIBE XVII 2023 Admit Card for future reference

AIBE XVII 2023

As per the recent updates, AIBE XVII 2023 is a national-level examination conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI) for students who want to practice in a court of law. This year, the AIBE XVII 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on February 5, 2023, in offline mode. However, the examination is being conducted as an Open Book Test across the various examination centres in the country.

