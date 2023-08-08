CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2023 declared at cgbse.nic.in, download CG board marksheet by using roll number

  1. Home
Chhattisgarh Supplementary Result 2023: CGBSE has released the classes 10th and 12th supplementary exam results 2023 today. Students can download their Chhattisgarh supplementary board result online at cgbse.nic.in by using their roll number. Know steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 8, 2023 19:52 IST
CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam result today: August 8, 2023. Students can check the CGBSE supplementary exam results 2023 online at the official website: cgbse.nic.in. They have to use their roll number and captcha code to check their CG board supplementary result 2023. 

As per the schedule, the CGBSE class 10th supplementary examination was conducted from July 6 to 14 and the class 12th supplementary examination was held from July 6 to 20, 2023. Earlier, the CGBSE 10th and 12th results were announced on May 10. The overall pass percentage in this year’s class 10 result is 75.05%, while it is 79.96 % in class 12.

CGBSE class 10th supplementary result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CGBSE class 12th supplementary result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Chhattisgarh Supplementary Result 2023 Date 

Students can check below the table to know the exam as well as result date of supplementary exam held by CG Board: 

Events 

Dates 

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result

August 8, 2023

CGBSE class 10th supplementary exam

July 6 to 14, 2023

CG Board 12th supplementary exam

July 6 to 20, 2023

How To check Chhattisgarh class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2023? 

This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared in Class 10 and 12 board exams in Chhattisgarh. However, those who failed in the board exam and appeared for supplementary exam can check the steps to know how to download CG board result for classes 10th and 12th: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials: roll number and captcha code

Step 4: Submit it and the marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the CGBSE supplementary result 2023 

