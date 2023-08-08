Punjab Schools Closed Tomorrow Due to Bandh, Check Details Here

Punjab Schools Closed: The government of Punjab has decided to shut all the schools in the state on August 9, 2023, in solidarity with the people of Manipur who have been protesting against the ethnic violence and the atrocities against women. Both the Dalit and the Christian communities in the state have called for the bandh tomorrow to raise awareness about these important issues.

The bandh would be organised jointly by the Dalit community and the Christian community in the state. Schools in the state will be closed on 9 August in order to protect the safety of the students and teachers in the state. The government of Punjab has also requested the people of the state to maintain harmony and peace during this bandh.

Christian Brotherhood Calls for Punjab Bandh to Protest Violence in Manipur

In order to make their protest louder, the Christian Brotherhood organised a press conference on August 9 at the Press Club in Jalandhar and set up the Manipur Mizoram Insaf Morcha. The party announced the Punjab bandh at the press conference. President of Manipur Mizo Insaf Morcha Surjit Thapar announced the bandh in Manipur and said that the movement will be suspended in the state on August 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 5.00 pm.

What Ignited Protests in Manipur?

The reason behind this protest is the shocking video that went viral on May 4, which showed two women from different communities being dragged around naked by a mob of men in Manipur. The video sparked nationwide outrage.

The bandh movement is in response to the ongoing communal violence in Manipur. On May 3, violence broke out in the state after hill districts organised a tribal solidarity march to protest against the demands of the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe (CT) status. More than 160 people lost their lives in the violence and many were injured. The call for a bandh is necessary to get justice and awareness.

