DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: First Round of Allocations and Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the first round of allocations and schedule today, August 5, 2026. Candidates will be able to check the important dates and schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schrucle, the results for First Round of allocations will be released on August 4, 2026. The admissions will be done for 28 programmes, following the NEP 2020 guideliens. Students are advised to adhere to the schedule for smooth admission process.

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Round 1: List of Programmes

The University of Delhi announces the schedule of Round 1 for admission to the following One-Year Postgraduate Programmes for academic session 2026-27: