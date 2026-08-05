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DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: First Round of Allocations and Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 13:56 IST

The Delhi University (DU) has released the first round of allocations and schedule today, August 5, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The results for the First Round of allocations will be released on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: First Round of Allocations and Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in
DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: First Round of Allocations and Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in
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DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the first round of allocations and schedule today, August 5, 2026. Candidates will be able to check the important dates and schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

According to the schrucle, the results for First Round of allocations will be released on August 4, 2026. The admissions will be done for 28 programmes, following the NEP 2020 guideliens. Students are advised to adhere to the schedule for smooth admission process. 

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Round 1: List of Programmes 

The University of Delhi announces the schedule of Round 1 for admission to the following One-Year Postgraduate Programmes for academic session 2026-27:

  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (ANTHROPOLOGY)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (BIOCHEMISTRY)
  • MASTER OF BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (BOTANY)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (CHEMISTRY)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (COMPUTER SCIENCE)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (DEVELOPMENT COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (ELECTRONICS)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (FABRIC & APPAREL SCIENCES)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (FOOD AND NUTRITION)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (GEOLOGY)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (HUMAN DEVELOPMENT & CHILDHOOD STUDIES)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (MATHEMATICS)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (MICROBIOLOGY)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (PHYSICS)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (RESOURCE MANAGEMENT AND DESIGN APPLICATION)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (STATISTICS)
  • MASTER OF SCIENCE (ZOOLOGY)
  • MASTER OF ART (ARABIC)
  • MASTER OF ART (BENGALI)
  • MASTER OF ART (FRENCH)
  • MASTER OF ART (GERMAN)
  • MASTER OF ARTS (HISPANIC)
  • MASTER OF ARTS (ITALIAN)
  • MASTER OF ARTS (PUNJABI)
  • MASTER OF ARTS (PERSIAN)
  • MASTER OF ARTS JOURNALISM (HINDI)

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Round 1 Schedule

Candidates will need to keep the following dates in mind while appearing for the round 1 of DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: 

TASK TIME AND DATES DAY
Declaration of First Round of allocations August 4, 2026 Tuesday
Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat August 4 - 6, 2026 till 11:59 PM Tuesday - Thursday
Department(s) to Verify and Approve the online applications August 4 - 8, 2026 till 11:59 PM Tuesday - Saturday
Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates August 9, 2026 till 11:59 PM Sunday

The University of Delhi will soon announce the allocations for the remaining programmes shortly. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website at admission.uod.ac.in for any updates and information. The official website of DU at du.ac.in will provide all official communication. 

Official Notice: Notice - First Round of allocations and Schedule

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 13:56 IST

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