DU UG CSAS 2nd Seat Allotment Announced at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Seat Allotment Status

The University of Delhi has released the DU UG CSAS 2026 second seat allotment list today i.e July 25, 2026. Students can now visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in, login the official portal to check and download their Round 2 seat result. Those who are allotted a seat can accept their allotment till July 26, 2026 (11.59 PM). Candidates must pay the admission fee online by July 28, 2026. As per the official notification the classes for the new session will start from July 28, 2026. Read the article to know more details.

DU UG Admission 2026: Round 2 Allocation TimeTable

Candidates can check the important dates for the FU UG CSAS 2026 Round 2 admission process in the table below and mark their calendar in order to not miss any DU admission related event.