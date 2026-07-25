DU UG CSAS 2nd Seat Allotment Announced at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Seat Allotment Status
Delhi University has issued the second allotment list for the UG CSAS admissions today at its official website. Candidates can download their allotment letter by logging in the portal. Check the article to know important dates for admissions and steps to download the second allotment result.
The University of Delhi has released the DU UG CSAS 2026 second seat allotment list today i.e July 25, 2026. Students can now visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in, login the official portal to check and download their Round 2 seat result. Those who are allotted a seat can accept their allotment till July 26, 2026 (11.59 PM). Candidates must pay the admission fee online by July 28, 2026. As per the official notification the classes for the new session will start from July 28, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
DU UG Admission 2026: Round 2 Allocation TimeTable
Candidates can check the important dates for the FU UG CSAS 2026 Round 2 admission process in the table below and mark their calendar in order to not miss any DU admission related event.
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Admission Event
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Schedule
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DU UG CSAS 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment
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July 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Seat Acceptance by Candidates
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July 25 to July 26, 2026 (Till 11:59 PM)
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Verification and Approval by Colleges
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July 25 to July 27, 2026 (Till 11:59 PM)
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Last Date to Pay Admission Fee Online
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July 28, 2026 (Till 11:59 PM)
Steps to Check DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Result?
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below to check and download the DU UG Round 2 allocation result online.
- Go to the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
- On the homepage find and click on the seat allotment for round 2 under UG Admission section
- A new window will appear
- Fill in your Login details and click on login button
- On the dashboard now click on the allotment letter
- Check and verify details given on the allotment letter
- Download and take printout for future use
What After DU Round 2 Allocation ?
Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted college and course can choose the Freeze option to confirm their admission. Those who want a better college or programme can select the Upgrade option and wait for the next round of seat allotment. Students should complete the document verification process on time because colleges have only a limited period to approve applications. They should pay the admission fee by July 28, 2026.
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