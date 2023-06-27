IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session Registrations End on June 30; Apply Here

IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications for Online, ODL programmes. Candidates who wish to apply for the July session must register on the official website: ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for IGNOU admission 2023-24 july session is June 30, 2023. Afterward, no applications will be entertained.

Eligible candidates must apply for IGNOU admission 2023 July session before the last date. The application fee can be paid through a credit card (master/visa) debit card (master/visa/rupay), or net banking. Candidates must keep the required documents scanned and handy while filling out the application form.

The official statement of IGNOU reads, “A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy.”

IGNOU July Session Registration 2023

The direct link to register for Online, ODL/distance programmes are given below:

ODL/Distance programme Click Here Online programmes Click Here

Documents Required for IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session

Check out the list of mandatory documents along with the prescribed format below:

Scanned Photograph and signature (less than 100 KB)

Relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

How to Apply for IGNOU Admission 2023 July Session?

Eligible candidates can apply for online, ODL programmes by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IGNOU admission 2023-24 july session registration link

Step 3: Choose programme and complete the registration

Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the prescribed fee

Step 5: Submit the IGNOU admission 2023 application form

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Also Read: ICAR AIEEA Application Correction 2023 Window Closes Today, Know Steps to Make Changes