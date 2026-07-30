IMD Heavy Rain Alert on 31 July as Monsoon Stays Active Across India, Schools Shut
Heavy rain is expected across north central east, north central west and south India on July 31, 2026. IMD has issued orange and red alerts in several parts of the country resulting in schools to be shut across states. Students should keep an eye on the official school notices and IMD warnings.
IMD has warned of heavy showers in north, central, east northeast, west and south India. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across many parts of India on Friday as the monsoon stays active across the country. Thunderstorms with lighting and gusty winds are also expected in many places. Delhi NCR is likely to get heavy rain while several states may see very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in different parts. Read the article to know states which have been issued rain alerts across the country.
IMD Rain Alert for Friday Across India
North India is likely to remain wet from July 30, 2026 to August 4 with widespread rain over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan may also see intense spells. In central India the monsoon is expected to stay strong over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chattisgarh with very heavy to extreme heavy rain in some pockets. East India is also under watch as Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal may receive widespread rain along with thunderstorms. In the northeast, heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam has already created flood like conditions. West India including Konka and Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat may receive strong monsoon showers. In south India rain is expected over Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In Gujrat the situation is more serious and Ahmedabad schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after a red alert for extremely heavy rain.
Also Read, Schools Closed Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi, Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in These Parts, Check Latest Updates on School holiday
List of States Affected With Heavy Rainfall and Allets Issued
The table below gives a simple state wise view of the affected areas and the alert level based on the forecast intensity.
|
State affected
|
Alert issued
|
Haryana Chandigarh Delhi
|
Yellow alert
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Yellow alert
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Orange alert
|
Uttarakhand
|
Orange alert
|
Punjab
|
Orange alert
|
Rajasthan
|
Orange alert
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Yellow alert
|
West Madhya Pradesh
|
Red alert
|
East Madhya Pradesh
|
Orange alert
|
Vidarbha
|
Red alert
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Yellow alert
|
Odisha
|
Yellow alert
|
Jharkhand
|
Yellow alert
|
Bihar
|
Yellow alert
|
Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim
|
Orange alert
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Orange alert
|
Assam and Meghalaya
|
Orange alert
|
Nagaland Manipur Mizoram Tripura
|
Yellow alert
|
Konkan and Goa
|
Yellow alert
|
Madhya Maharashtra
|
Orange alert
|
Gujarat
|
Red alert
|
Kerala and Mahe
|
Orange alert
|
Coastal and Interior Karnataka
|
Orange alert
|
Telangana
|
Orange alert
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Yellow alert
|
Coastal Andhra Pradesh
|
Yellow alert
Places where Schools Will Remain Closed
On July 31, schools will remain closed in Punjab as it is a public holiday for the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh. In Gujrat, schools and colleges in Ahmedabad and Vadodara will also stay shut because of the red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. In Odisha, schools in one district have been ordered to close for tomorrow, with students being sent home early and mid day meals served in advance. In other states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra closures may happen only if local weather conditions become worse and district authorities issue separate orders.
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