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IMD Heavy Rain Alert on 31 July as Monsoon Stays Active Across India, Schools Shut

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 19:27 IST

Heavy rain is expected across north central east, north central west and south India on July 31, 2026. IMD has issued orange and red alerts in several parts of the country resulting in schools to be shut across states. Students should keep an eye on the official school notices and IMD warnings.

IMD Heavy Rain Alert on 31 July as Monsoon Stays Active Across India, Schools Shut
IMD Heavy Rain Alert on 31 July as Monsoon Stays Active Across India, Schools Shut
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IMD has warned of heavy showers in north, central, east northeast, west and south India. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across many parts of India on Friday as the monsoon stays active across the country. Thunderstorms with lighting and gusty winds are also expected in many places. Delhi NCR is likely to get heavy rain while several states may see very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in different parts. Read the article to know states which have been issued rain alerts across the country.

IMD Rain Alert for Friday Across India 

North India is likely to remain wet from July 30, 2026 to August 4 with widespread rain over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan may also see intense spells. In central India the monsoon is expected to stay strong over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chattisgarh with very heavy to extreme heavy rain in some pockets. East India is also under watch as Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal may receive widespread rain along with thunderstorms. In the northeast, heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam has already created flood like conditions. West India including Konka and Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat may receive strong monsoon showers. In south India rain is expected over Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In Gujrat the situation is more serious and Ahmedabad schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after a red alert for extremely heavy rain.

Also Read, Schools Closed Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi, Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in These Parts, Check Latest Updates on School holiday

List of States Affected With Heavy Rainfall and Allets Issued 

The table below gives a simple state wise view of the affected areas and the alert level based on the forecast intensity.

State affected

Alert issued

Haryana Chandigarh Delhi

Yellow alert

Jammu and Kashmir

Yellow alert

Himachal Pradesh

Orange alert

Uttarakhand

Orange alert

Punjab

Orange alert

Rajasthan

Orange alert

Uttar Pradesh

Yellow alert

West Madhya Pradesh

Red alert

East Madhya Pradesh

Orange alert

Vidarbha

Red alert

Chhattisgarh

Yellow alert

Odisha

Yellow alert

Jharkhand

Yellow alert

Bihar

Yellow alert

Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

Orange alert

Arunachal Pradesh

Orange alert

Assam and Meghalaya

Orange alert

Nagaland Manipur Mizoram Tripura

Yellow alert

Konkan and Goa

Yellow alert

Madhya Maharashtra

Orange alert

Gujarat

Red alert

Kerala and Mahe

Orange alert

Coastal and Interior Karnataka

Orange alert

Telangana

Orange alert

Tamil Nadu

Yellow alert

Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Yellow alert

Places where Schools Will Remain Closed

On July 31, schools will remain closed in Punjab as it is a public holiday for the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh. In Gujrat, schools and colleges in Ahmedabad and Vadodara will also stay shut because of the red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. In Odisha, schools in one district have been ordered to close for tomorrow, with students being sent home early and mid day meals served in advance. In other states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra closures may happen only if local weather conditions become worse and district authorities issue separate orders.

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 19:27 IST

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