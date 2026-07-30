IMD Heavy Rain Alert on 31 July as Monsoon Stays Active Across India, Schools Shut

IMD has warned of heavy showers in north, central, east northeast, west and south India. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across many parts of India on Friday as the monsoon stays active across the country. Thunderstorms with lighting and gusty winds are also expected in many places. Delhi NCR is likely to get heavy rain while several states may see very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in different parts. Read the article to know states which have been issued rain alerts across the country.

IMD Rain Alert for Friday Across India

North India is likely to remain wet from July 30, 2026 to August 4 with widespread rain over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan may also see intense spells. In central India the monsoon is expected to stay strong over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chattisgarh with very heavy to extreme heavy rain in some pockets. East India is also under watch as Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal may receive widespread rain along with thunderstorms. In the northeast, heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam has already created flood like conditions. West India including Konka and Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat may receive strong monsoon showers. In south India rain is expected over Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In Gujrat the situation is more serious and Ahmedabad schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after a red alert for extremely heavy rain.