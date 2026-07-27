Schools Closed Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Delhi, Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in These Parts, Check Latest Updates on School holiday

School Holiday Today, July 28, 2026: Check the latest IMD rainfall forecast, Odisha deep depression update, and state-wise school holiday expectations for Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Assam.

School Closed Today, July 28: Indian Meteorological Department, IMD has issued fresh alerts for various parts of the country even as monsoons continue to run havoc. As per the latest information, many parts of eastern India including parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next day or two. Deep depressions over Bay of Bengal, especially are likely to travel inland, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Bengal and parts of North Odisha. Authorities are monitoring the same and many districts are likely to announce school closure and holiday for the period. Check where schools may be closed today- July 28 along with latest news and updates for the region. District and state wise list of school holiday announcements, as and when shared, will be provided below. Keep checking the page for notices from local administrations. Schools were closed in various districts in Odisha today and are likely to remain closed tomorrow as well.

Uttarakhand School Holiday: Dehradun Shuts Schools and Anganwadi Centres Amid Orange Rain Alert The Dehradun district administration has declared a one-day holiday for all government, aided, and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, on July 28, following an Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy to very heavy rainfall. The closure has been ordered as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid the possibility of waterlogging, flash floods, and landslides. The IMD has also warned of intense rainfall across several parts of Uttarakhand, prompting authorities to advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated with official weather advisories. Visakhapatnam Declares Two-Day Holiday for 221 Schools and Colleges The Visakhapatnam district administration has declared a two-day holiday on July 28 and 29, 2026, for 221 schools and colleges for annual Simhachalam Giripradakshina, which is expected to witness the participation of nearly four lakh devotees. The decision has been taken to ensure smooth traffic management, public safety and hassle-free movement of pilgrims during the religious event. Students and parents are advised to check with their respective institutions for any changes to academic schedules or examinations.

IMD Weather Update According to the IMD, the Deep Depression has been moving slowly northwards and is expected to cross the West Bengal, North Odisha coast between Balasore and Canning on July 27. The system is likely to trigger heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, and adjoining regions. Its impact may also enhance rainfall activity over western India, including Gujarat and Maharashtra. 🌧️ Research Spotlight from MAUSAM Journal



📄A Multi-Model Ensemble Tool for Predicting District-Level Monsoon Rainfall and Extreme Rainfall Events over India



Can multiple weather prediction models together provide better rainfall forecasts? This study demonstrates that a… pic.twitter.com/9nh9MoZrdC — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 27, 2026

Odisha School Holiday Today (July 28) Odisha remains one of the states under the highest weather alert due to the deep depression. Districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Puri, Khordha, and Kendujhar are likely to receive very heavy rainfall. As the weather system makes landfall, district collectors may announce school holidays if conditions get more severe. Students in coastal and flood-prone districts should stay alert for official announcements. West Bengal School Holiday Today The weather system is expected to cross the coast near Canning and Sagar Island, due to which widespread rainfall over the southern part is expected. Districts which are likely to experience heavy rainfall are South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur. Local administrations may close schools if heavy rainfall causes transport issues or flooding, which can impact on students safety.

The Deep Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal-North Odisha coasts moved very slowly northwards with the speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 27th July 2026, over the same region near latitude… pic.twitter.com/DxHEBhAjah — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 27, 2026 Maharashtra School Holiday Today Several districts in Maharashtra continue to receive heavy monsoon rainfall. The Konkan region and parts of western Maharashtra are more affected by waterlogging and landslides. Districts which are under close check include Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune (ghat areas), Satara, Kolhapur. Schools in flood prone areas may remain closed if the situation of rainfall goes on like this, the district administration may issue fresh orders which will ensure students safety.

Gujarat School Holiday Today Heavy rainfall has continued all over Gujarat over the past few days, with several districts reporting waterlogging and overflowing rivers. Districts likely to remain under weather check include Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dang, Tapi, Bharuch. District collectors may announce school holidays based on local weather conditions or schools can opt for virtual classes. Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday Today Schools around the Kashmir region reopened on July 27 after a 20-day weather-related school holiday. However, authorities have directed officials in the Jammu division to keep rain-damaged and unsafe school buildings closed until repairs are completed. If heavy rainfall continues in the affected districts, individual schools or local administrations may issue fresh orders.

Check: Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday Update Delhi NCR School Holiday Today Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are expected to witness very light rainfall and thunderstorms due to active monsoon conditions. Currently, no official holiday has been announced. If rainfall gets severe overnight resulting in waterlogging or traffic issues, district authorities may take precautionary measures. Assam and Northeast Monsoon activity remains active across Assam and neighbouring northeastern states. Flood-prone districts may witness temporary school closures based on local administration decisions. School Holiday July 28, 2026: State-wise Update State/UT Weather Situation School Holiday Status Odisha Deep Depression landfall, extremely heavy rainfall Expected in affected districts West Bengal Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall Likely in coastal districts Gujarat Heavy rainfall continues Possible district-wise Maharashtra Heavy rain in Konkan and western region Possible district-wise Jammu & Kashmir Schools reopened; damaged buildings remain closed Schools open with local restrictions Delhi-NCR Rain and thunderstorms likely No official holiday announced Himachal Pradesh Landslide and heavy rain risk Possible in vulnerable districts Uttarakhand Heavy rainfall and flash flood risk Possible in affected districts Kerala Active monsoon District-wise decision expected Assam Flood and heavy rainfall Possible in flood-hit districts