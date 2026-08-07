JNVST Class 6 Application 2027 Last Date, Apply at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in
JNVST Class 6 admission 2027 online application process closes today. Candidates interested in applying for the selection test must make sure they submit their application form by the deadline.
JNVST Class 6 Application 2027: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2027 for Class 6 students will be conducted in November 2026. According to the latest updates, the extended window for students to register for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027 will close today, August 7, 2026. Interested candidates yet to submit the Class 6 applications must visit the official website to register and apply.
JNVST 2027 will be conducted on November 28, 2026. To appear for the entrance test, students are required to first register and fill out the online application form. Candidates can then submit the application form along with the application fee. The JNVST Class 6 Application 2027 link is available at navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to submit the applications.
JNVST Class 6 Registration 2027 - Click Here
JNVST Class 6 Application 2027: Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the JNVST Class 6 entrance, students must make sure they fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed. The eligibility criteria for admissions is given below.
- Candidates (bona fide residents) of the district and studying in class V (2026-27) in a recognised school are eligible.
- Born between 01.05.2015 and 31.07.2017 (both dates inclusive)
- Spent/Studied full academic session in class III, IV and V
JNVST Class 6 Registration 2027: Steps to Apply
The JNVST Class 6 registration and application window closes today. Students interested in appearing for the entrance test in November 2026 can visit the official website to apply for the entrance exam.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JNVST
Step 2: Click on JNVST Class 6 admission 2027
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Read through the instructions
Step 5: Enter all required details
Step 6: Fill out the application form
Step 7: Submit the scanned documents
Step 8: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Review the filled application form
Step 9: Save and click on submit
JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027: Important Documents
Candidates submitting JNVST 2027 applications are also required to upload the following documents in JPG Format.
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Candidate's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)
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Parent's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)
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Candidate's photograph. (Size of image should be between 10-100 kb.)
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Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS).In case of OBC category, only Central OBC certificate issued by the competent Govt. authority is accepted. (Size of image should be between 50-300 kb.)
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Residence Certificate of the parent issued by the competent Government Authority if the candidate does not possess an Aadhaar Number
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.