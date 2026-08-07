JNVST Class 6 Application 2027 Last Date, Apply at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in

JNVST Class 6 Application 2027: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2027 for Class 6 students will be conducted in November 2026. According to the latest updates, the extended window for students to register for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2027 will close today, August 7, 2026. Interested candidates yet to submit the Class 6 applications must visit the official website to register and apply.

JNVST 2027 will be conducted on November 28, 2026. To appear for the entrance test, students are required to first register and fill out the online application form. Candidates can then submit the application form along with the application fee. The JNVST Class 6 Application 2027 link is available at navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to submit the applications.