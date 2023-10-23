NEET SS 2023 Counselling Dates Soon, Check Admission Cut off Here

  1. Home
NEET SS Counselling Updates 2023: MCC is expected to soon release the round-wise schedule for NEET SS counselling at mcc.nic.in. Those who have qualified in the entrance exam can register online to participate in NEET SS counselling 2023 rounds. Check the admission cut-off here

Updated: Oct 23, 2023 12:59 IST
NEET SS 2023 Counselling Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the dates and schedule for NEET SS counselling soon. Candidates willing to participate have to register for NEET SS 2023 counselling online at the official website: mcc.nic.in. Qualifying the entrance exam with the minimum NEET SS cut off is a mandatory requirement to participate in the counselling process.

NEET SS 2023 counselling is conducted for admission to 2,447 DM/MCh/DNB super speciality seats. As many as 156 government, private, deemed and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions participated in NEET SS counselling 2023. Earlier the result and merit list was released on October 15, 2023. 

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Dates

To participate in the counselling, candidates have to register by entering personal and exam details and paying the required fee and security deposit till the specified dates. However, as of now, the counselling dates have not been announced. Once released, the same will be updated in the table: 

Events

Dates

Declaration of NEET SS result

October 15, 2023

NEET SS counselling registration

To be announced

Choice filling and locking for NEET SS counselling round 1

To be announced

NEET SS seat allotment result 

To be announced

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Process 

As per the counselling procedure, candidates are required to register online at the official website, once the link is activated. They will have to provide a valid email address and mobile number to generate login credentials. After NEET SS counselling registration, candidates have to fill up the online counselling application and pay the fees and security deposit. They will also have to opt for courses and colleges in the order of preference. Based on that, NEET SS seat allotment result will be announced. Those candidates who did not report to allotted colleges after round 1 and also opted for upgradation will not be eligible to participate in the NEET SS round 2 counselling. 

NEET SS Cut off 2023 

NEET SS cut off has been released along with the result online. The cut-off is the minimum percentile of marks required to qualify exam. The qualifying NEET SS cut off is 50 percentile. Candidates can check below the group-wise NEET SS cut-offs 2023: 

Groups

NEET SS Cutoff Scores

Anaesthesia

315

ENT

335

Medical

249

Microbiology

399

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

307

Orthopaedics

320

Paediatric

273

Pathology

309

Pharmacology

385

Psychiatry

352

Radio Diagnosis

311

Respiratory Medicine

327

Surgical

287

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
