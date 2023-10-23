AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Allotment on Oct 27

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close the registrations for the AYUSH NEET Postgraduate Counselling round 2 tomorrow, October 24, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling round and have not registered yet can submit their registration form through the official website - aaccc.admissions.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the registration window will be open till 2 pm on October 24, 2023. The fee payment facility will be available till 5 pm of October 24, as per server time. Candidates can also make the choices as per their preferences till 11.55 pm online. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to fill out the AYUSH NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 application form.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule



Candidates can go through the dates related to the AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Registration and payment October 24, 2023, (till 2 pm) Choice filling and locking facility October 24, 2023, (till 11.55 pm) Processing of seat allotment October 25 to 26, 2023 Publication of result October 27, 2023 Reporting at the allotted institute of colleges October 28 to November 6, 2023

How to fill out the AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to register for the AYUSH NEET PG counselling 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register mentioned on the screen



Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the new screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked



Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed registration fees

Step 6: Submit the registration form and download it for future use

