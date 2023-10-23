AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Allotment on Oct 27

  1. Home
AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: AACCC will close the registrations for the AYUSH NEET PG Counselling round 2 tomorrow, October 24, 2023. Interested candidates who are yet to apply can submit their registration form at aaccc.admissions.nic.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 23, 2023 10:18 IST
AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close the registrations for the AYUSH NEET Postgraduate Counselling round 2 tomorrow, October 24, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling round and have not registered yet can submit their registration form through the official website - aaccc.admissions.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the registration window will be open till 2 pm on October 24, 2023. The fee payment facility will be available till 5 pm of October 24, as per server time. Candidates can also make the choices as per their preferences till 11.55 pm online. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to fill out the AYUSH NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 application form.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Form - Direct Link (Click Here)

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can go through the dates related to the AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Registration and payment

October 24, 2023, (till 2 pm)

Choice filling and locking facility

October 24, 2023, (till 11.55 pm)

Processing of seat allotment

October 25 to 26, 2023

Publication of result

October 27, 2023

Reporting at the allotted institute of colleges

October 28 to November 6, 2023

Check the schedule here

How to fill out the AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to register for the AYUSH NEET PG counselling 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register mentioned on the screen

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the new screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed registration fees

Step 6: Submit the registration form and download it for future use

