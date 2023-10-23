CPGET Counselling 2023 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check Steps To Download Here

CPGET 2nd Phase Seat Allotment Result 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced the seat allotment results for the CPGET 2nd phase counselling 2023 today: October 23, in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the CPGET counselling 2023 can check and download their seat allocation results from the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com.

Candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as HTNO and Rank in the result login window to get their results. As per the released schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to their allocated colleges from October 26 to 31, 2023. They are advised to keep visiting the official website to check their results.

CPGET 2nd Phase Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

CPGET 2nd Phase Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the CPGET second phase counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates CPGET provisional seat allotment result October 23, 2023 Reporting to the allocated colleges October 26 to 31, 2023

Check the official schedule here

How to check and download the CPGET 2nd phase seat allotment result 2023 online?

Registered candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download their seat allocation results online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login widow will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 5: The CPGET 2023 second-phase counselling seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the results and download it for future use

