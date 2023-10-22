JEECUP Round 7 Result 2023 Out for Engineering Course, Get Direct Link Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Uttar Pradesh has released the results for the JEECUP 7th round counselling in online mode. Those candidates who have participated for admission into the Diploma in Engineering course can check and download their allotment results through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as application number, password, and security pin in the result login window to get their results. They can also click on the direct link mentioned below to check their results.

JEECUP Round 7 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 7 Schedule

Registered candidates can check the dates related to the JEECUP Polytechnic 2023 round 7 counselling in the table below:

Events Dates Online Freeze all candidates and seat acceptance fee payment October 22 to 23, 2023 till 5 PM Document Verification at the district Help Centers October 22 to 23, 2023 upto 5 PM Balance fee deposit (only for Freeze candidates) October 22 to 29, 2023 till 11 PM

How to check and download the JEECUP round 7 seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download their seat allotment status online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the JEECUP round 7 seat allotment result available on the screen

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary details as asked

Step 5: The JEECUP Polytechnic round 7 counselling 2023 result will be open on the screen

Step 6: Go through the result and download it for future use

