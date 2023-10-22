UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: BDS Registrations For Stray Vacancy Round Closes Tomorrow, Merit List on October 25

UP NEET BDS Stray Vacancy Counselling 2023: The Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will close the registration window for the UP NEET BDS 2023 second stray vacancy round counselling tomorrow: October 23, 2023. Medical aspirants who have not registered yet for the counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - upneet.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the candidates can submit their UP NEET UG BDS 2nd stray round counselling registration form by October 23, 2023, (till 11 am). They can deposit their registration and security money till October 25, 2023, (till 5 pm). The UPNEET UG BDS 2nd stray round counselling merit list will be released on October 25, 2023, whereas the seat allocation result will be announced on October 28, 2023.

Candidates need to make a payment of Rs 1,000 as a registration fee. A security money of Rs 30,000 for Government and dental Colleges and Rs 1,00,000 for private dental colleges is mandatory to be deposited online.

UP NEET BDS 2nd Stray Vacancy Round Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP NEET BDS 2nd Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Interested candidates can go through the dates related to the UP NEET UG BDS 2nd stray vacancy round 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to register for UPNEET UG BDS 2nd stray vacancy round October 23, 2023 (till 11 am) Date to deposit registration and security money October 25, 2023 (till 5 pm) Publication of merit list October 25, 2023 Date of online choice filling October 26 to 27, 2023 Announcement of seat allocation result October 28, 2023 Date of downloading the seat allotment letters and admission October 30 to 31, 2023

How to fill out the UP NEET UG BDS stray round registration form 2023?

The counselling registration form for the UPNEET UG BDS 2nd stray round counselling 2023 is available online. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UP NEET UG BDS counselling 2023 stray vacancy round direct link to register

Step 3: Fill out the details as asked

Step 4: Make the payment of the application fees and submit

Step 5: Download the UPNEET UG stray round counselling confirmation page and save it for future use

