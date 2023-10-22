  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IGNOU December TEE 2023 Application Last Date Today at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Application Last Date Today at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU December TEE 2023: IGNOU will close the admission application window for the IGNOU December TEE today: October 22, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill out the registration form at ignou.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 22, 2023 11:21 IST
IGNOU December TEE 2023
IGNOU December TEE 2023

IGNOU December TEE 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the admission application window for the IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE) today: October 22, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the examination and have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - ignou.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their applications without paying any late fees by 6 pm today: October 22, 2023. The December TEE 2023 exams is scheduled to be held from December 1, 2023, to January 6, 2024. They are required to enter the necessary login details such as enrolment number, exam centre and programme name in the login window. They can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Applications - Direct Link (Click Here)

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Schedule

Candidates are required to make the payment of the late fees mentioned below to submit their applications. Check the schedule below.

Events

Dates

Last date to register for IGNOU December TEE 2023 without late fees

October 22, 2023, upto 6 pm

Date to register with a late fee of Rs 500

October 25 to 27, 2023

Date to register with late fee of Rs 1,100

October 28 to November 10, 2023

How to fill out the IGNOU December TEE 2023 application form?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the IGNOU December TEE 2023 registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for IGNOU December TEE 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed amount of the application fee

Step 6: Submit the IGNOU December TEE 2023 application form

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future use

Also Read: NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU Admit Card Released, Get Link To Download Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023