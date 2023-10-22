IGNOU December TEE 2023 Application Last Date Today at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU December TEE 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the admission application window for the IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE) today: October 22, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the examination and have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - ignou.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their applications without paying any late fees by 6 pm today: October 22, 2023. The December TEE 2023 exams is scheduled to be held from December 1, 2023, to January 6, 2024. They are required to enter the necessary login details such as enrolment number, exam centre and programme name in the login window. They can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Applications - Direct Link (Click Here)

IGNOU December TEE 2023 Schedule

Candidates are required to make the payment of the late fees mentioned below to submit their applications. Check the schedule below.

Events Dates Last date to register for IGNOU December TEE 2023 without late fees October 22, 2023, upto 6 pm Date to register with a late fee of Rs 500 October 25 to 27, 2023 Date to register with late fee of Rs 1,100 October 28 to November 10, 2023

How to fill out the IGNOU December TEE 2023 application form?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the IGNOU December TEE 2023 registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for IGNOU December TEE 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed amount of the application fee

Step 6: Submit the IGNOU December TEE 2023 application form

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future use

