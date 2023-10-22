NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU Admit Card Released, Get Link To Download Here

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit card for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the entrance exam can download the PhD admit card online at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download the NTA PhD entrance admit card.

In case of any difficulty in downloading or if candidates find any discrepancy in the details mentioned on it, then they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at phd@nta.ac.in. The PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU is scheduled to be held on October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023.

DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Dates

The PhD entrance exam admit card has been released online. Candidates can check the table to know the expected admit card date:

Events Dates NTA PhD Admit Card October 21, 2023 NTA PhD Entrance Exam October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023 NTA PhD exam city intimation slip October 18, 2023

How To Download NTA PhD Entrance Exam Admit Card 2022?

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website by using their application form number and date of birth/password. They can follow the steps provided below to know how to download the entrance exam admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA Phd: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NTA PhD admit card tab

Step 3: A login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the login credentials: Application number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Submit the details and the hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future references

Check U, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance exam admit card notice pdf

Important Guidelines Regarding NTA PhD Admit Card 2023

Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned instructions:

The PhD admit card has been issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions

NTA PhD admit card will not be sent by post

Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made in it

Candidates must preserve a copy of DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance exam admit card in good condition for future references

