NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU Admit Card Released, Get Link To Download Here

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit card for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the entrance exam can download the PhD admit card online at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. They have to use their application number and date of birth to download the NTA PhD entrance admit card.
In case of any difficulty in downloading or if candidates find any discrepancy in the details mentioned on it, then they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at phd@nta.ac.in. The PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU is scheduled to be held on October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023.
NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)
DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Dates
The PhD entrance exam admit card has been released online. Candidates can check the table to know the expected admit card date:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NTA PhD Admit Card
|
October 21, 2023
|
NTA PhD Entrance Exam
|
October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023
|
NTA PhD exam city intimation slip
|
October 18, 2023
How To Download NTA PhD Entrance Exam Admit Card 2022?
Candidates can download their admit card from the official website by using their application form number and date of birth/password. They can follow the steps provided below to know how to download the entrance exam admit card:
Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA Phd: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on NTA PhD admit card tab
Step 3: A login window will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Enter the login credentials: Application number and Date of Birth
Step 5: Submit the details and the hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future references
Check U, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance exam admit card notice pdf
Important Guidelines Regarding NTA PhD Admit Card 2023
Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned instructions:
- The PhD admit card has been issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions
- NTA PhD admit card will not be sent by post
- Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made in it
- Candidates must preserve a copy of DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance exam admit card in good condition for future references
