NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 City Intimation Slip Released for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU, Get Link Here

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city intimation slip for PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU today: October 18, 2023. Candidates can download the NTA PhD city intimation slip in online mode at: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. To download it, they have to use their application number and password to download their city intimation slip.

The entrance exam will be conducted on October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023. Candidates who applied for PhD admission to Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University have been issued the NTA PhD city intimation slip.

NTA PhD Exam Dates 2023

As of now only, exam city intimation slip has been issued. Candidates can check the table to know the expected admit card date here

Events Dates NTA PhD exam city intimation slip October 18, 2023 NTA PhD Admit Card October 2023 (Tentative) NTA PhD Entrance Exam October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023

How To Download NTA PhD Exam City Intimation Slip 2023?

To know the exam date and city, candidates have to download the exam city intimation slip online. Check below the steps to know how to download NTA PhD advance city intimation slip -

Step 1: Go to the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PhD Entrance Exam 2023 - Advance City Intimation

Step 3: On the new page, a login window will appear

Step 4: Enter application number and password

Step 5: The NTA PhD exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and save it for future reference

When Will NTA PhD Admit Card 2023 Be Released?

NTA will release the admit card for PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU soon. Candidates can download the NTA PhD admit card in online mode at: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. To download the hall ticket, they have to use their application number and date of birth. After downloading the admit card, candidates will have to check all the details mentioned in it.

