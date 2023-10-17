NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Admit Card Soon for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU, Check Expected Date Here

NTA PhD 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU soon. Candidates can download the NTA PhD admit card in online mode at: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. To download the hall ticket, they have to use their application number and date of birth.

The entrance exam will be conducted on October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023. Candidates who applied for PhD admission to Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University will only be issued the admit card.

NTA PhD 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the expected admit card date:

Events Dates NTA PhD Admit Card October 2023 (Tentative) NTA PhD Entrance Exam October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023

How To Download NTA PhD Entrance Exam Admit Card 2023?

To appear in the PhD entrance exam, candidates must carry their hall ticket to the centre. They can download their NTA PhD admit card by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on NTA PhD admit card tab

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required credentials: Application No and Date of Birth

Step 5: Submit the details and the hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future references

What Details will be mentioned on NTA PhD Hall Ticket 2023?

After downloading the admit card, candidates will have to check all the details mentioned in it. As per the information available, the DUET 2022 admit card for PG courses will likely to include various important details such as:

Candidate's name

Personal information

Exam date

Exam centre

Exam city

Reporting time

Exam details and guidelines

