  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Admit Card Soon for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU, Check Expected Date Here

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Admit Card Soon for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU, Check Expected Date Here

NTA PhD 2023 Admit Card: The hall ticket for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance exam is expected to be released soon. Candidates have to visit the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in to download the PhD admit card. Get latest updates here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 17, 2023 16:45 IST
NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Admit Card
NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Admit Card

NTA PhD 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA)  will release the admit card for PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU soon. Candidates can download the NTA PhD admit card in online mode at: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. To download the hall ticket, they have to use their application number and date of birth. 

The entrance exam will be conducted on October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023. Candidates who applied for PhD admission to Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University will only be issued the admit card. 

NTA PhD 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check the table to know the expected admit card date: 

Events 

Dates

NTA PhD Admit Card 

October 2023 (Tentative)

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 

October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023

How To Download NTA PhD Entrance Exam Admit Card 2023? 

To appear in the PhD entrance exam, candidates must carry their hall ticket to the centre. They can download their NTA PhD admit card by following the steps provided below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on NTA PhD admit card tab 

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required credentials: Application No and Date of Birth 

Step 5: Submit the details and the hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future references 

What Details will be mentioned on NTA PhD Hall Ticket 2023? 

After downloading the admit card, candidates will have to check all the details mentioned in it. As per the information available, the DUET 2022 admit card for PG courses will likely to include various important details such as: 

  • Candidate's name
  • Personal information
  • Exam date
  • Exam centre
  • Exam city
  • Reporting time
  • Exam details and guidelines 

Also Read: IIT Mandi 11th Convocation: 565 Degrees Conferred, Including 60 PhD Scholars, Check Tweet Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023