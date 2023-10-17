IIT Mandi 11th Convocation: 565 Degrees Conferred, Including 60 PhD Scholars, Check Tweet Here

IIT Mandi Convocation 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi conducted its 11th convocation. A total of 565 students graduated, comprising 426 males and 139 females, along with 60 PhD recipients. Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission honoured the occasion as the Chief Guest.

This year a total of 52 female students in undergraduate programmes; 66 in postgraduate and masters’ programmes, and 14 in PhD programmes have graduated surpassing the numbers from the previous years. IIT Mandi said that it has seen a rise in the number of female students passing out in different streams.

Of the graduating students, 426 were male students and 139 were female students. Fifty-two female students graduated from the undergraduate programme; and 66 from the postgraduate. Check the table below:

Course Students graduated PhD 60 (Includes two i-PhD and one integrated MTech-PhD scholar) MS (by research) 10 MA 15 MTech Mechanical engineering with specialisation in Energy Systems 17 Structural engineering 10 Power electronics and drives 08 Energy engineering with specialisation in VLSI 14 MSc Applied mathematics 44 Chemistry 45 Physics 35 BTech Computer science and engineering 89 Electrical engineering 50 Bioengineering 11 Engineering physics 17 Data science 34 Mechanical engineering 23 Civil engineering 20

The Director of IIT Mandi tweeted, “Congratulations to all graduates of the 11th Convocation. Honoured by the presence of Dr Ajit K Mohanty, Dr Anirban Bandyopadhyay, Dr RP Singh, Dr Balvinder Singh & Mr Anand Vora as esteemed guests. Lt. Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon @TinyDhillon presided over the ceremony.” Check tweet below:

Congratulating the students, chief guest Ajit Kumar Mohanty, secretary, Department of Atomic Energy Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, said, “Completing graduation does not come easily. It involves years of hard work and perseverance, struggles and sacrifices, successes, achievements and perhaps some disappointments as well. This day will therefore probably be one of the most important and memorable milestones in the journey of your life and career.”

