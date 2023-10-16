IIT Jodhpur PhD Admission 2023 Application Form Releases, Apply Till Oct 20

IIT Jodhpur PhD Admissions 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has commenced the application process for the IIT Jodhpur PhD program in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the Department of Chemical Engineering can fill out the registration form through the official website - iitj.ac.in.

As per the given details, the last date to apply is October 20, 2023. Candidates are required to pay the processing fee of Rs 300 in the case of General and OBC applicants, and Rs 150 in the case of SC, ST, and PD applicants. They are advised to read all the necessary instructions available on the official website before submitting the application form.

Applications are open for the PhD program from the Department of Chemical Engineering, @IITJodhpur. The last date to apply is 20th October 2023.#IITJodhpur #PhDProgram #ApplyNow @ChemEngg_IITJ pic.twitter.com/P7CcFtLWaK — Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (@iitjodhpur) October 12, 2023

Who is eligible for IIT Jodhpur PhD admission 2023?

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria mentioned below:

Candidates admitted in this category shall not be registered students in any other academic program in India or abroad, and shall not be full-time or part-time employees of any organization in India or abroad.

The applicant must have a master’s degree in engineering, pharmacy, agricultural science, science, humanities, social sciences, or management with at least 60% marks or at least 6.0/10 CPI or CGPA for GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC (55% for SC/ST/PD).

How to apply for the IIT Jodhpur PhD 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to complete their registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website - iitj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the PhD programs

Step 3: After this click on the direct link to register for IIT Jodhpur PhD program available on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed registration fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and download it for future use

